‘We were under a lot of people,’ says musician

Driver Márcio André de Jesus dos Santos, 45, said security guards tried to drag cars that were parked in front of the Kiss nightclub to help people leave on the night of January 27, 2013. people” in the space between the vehicles and the nightclub door.

He was part of the band Gurizada Fandangueira and is the brother of Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos, vocalist of the group and one of the four defendants accused of the nightclub fire, who have been on trial in Porto Alegre since last Wednesday (1).

The survivor pointed out that, at the beginning of the band’s performance, fireworks installed on the floor were activated. After the group played five songs, the brother put on a glove and took an artifact in his hands, from which the fireworks came out.

“Me and the drummer, it looks like we saw something dripping. I looked up and it was a fire principle, like a CD, about four inches long [de largura] more or less.”

According to him, the members who were on stage did not see the start of fire. “With the drumstick I poked Marcelo and said: ‘Stop there, something’s wrong here.’ And the music stopped. The feeling I had is a feeling of impotence. (…) Looking at everything on the side and want a solution to the problem.”

An employee even reached for a fire extinguisher for the band’s singer, who tried to handle the object, being helped by another person. However, it had no effect.

“One of the guys said: ‘Let’s go out, there’s nothing else to do’. In that, a lot of people were already leaving, and we started to leave, like in single file, marching with the flow because there was no way to run. running, that’s not true. Everyone walked away, quickly, because the flow that was in front had to leave so you could get there where you were supposed to go. And that was how people got in.”

On the way, he found his brother, disoriented. “It got dark and people came in, people in front, and he was more forward. When I looked, Marcelo was already coming back the other way, he started to turn around. And I grabbed him by the shirt, I took him by the arm and he it was really silly, I didn’t know which way to go.”

The driver made it to the door, dragging his brother.

He sort of passed out, getting up, and I took him by the hand. He is a strong and heavy man. I managed to take it through the seat of my pants. When I got to the door, it was like getting a wave on your back when you’re distracted at sea. And we got under a lot of people. And there was even a security guard who was on the sidewalk, trying to drag those cars, for people to explode out. It was a lot of despair, a lot of sadness there.

Márcio André de Jesus dos Santos, member of the band

“Those security guards were trying to get people out, to get that taxi out of there, all the time. Even he (Everton, one of the security guards) tried to pull me under, so I said, ‘You have to pull people from above,’ I yelled for him. ‘You’re going to break me down here,’ I used to say”, he says.

The driver stated that he “did not want to kill anyone” and that he was working. And he said that the use of fireworks by the band was known to Kiss partner Elissandro Spohr..

“If I tell the parents here that I understand their pain, I’ll be lying. I understand our pain. I have a nine-year-old son, he wasn’t a year old when it happened and we never sang happy birthday to he because people subjugated us, that if I sang happy birthday to my son or the deceased mother, people would say: “look there, the band people are celebrating something.” This is our reality, our pain. “

The judgement

Nearly nine years after the tragedy, four defendants are tried for 242 simple homicides and 636 attempted murders — the numbers take into account, respectively, those killed and injured in the fire. Due to the duration and structure involved, the jury is considered the largest in the history of the Judiciary in Rio Grande do Sul.

Machado was the 18th person to testify at the Jury Court, which is now on its sixth day. With Nathália, it has reached 19 deponents so far. Before him, manager and former employee Stenio Rodrigues Fernandes, 30, was heard today, who said he witnessed a performance by the band Gurizada Fandangueira using fireworks in another location.

The case took place at a party at the UFSM Events Center (Federal University of Santa Maria) about a week before the tragedy.