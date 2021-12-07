Wesley Safadão and João Gomes are criticized for supporting DJ Ivis

João Gomes and Wesley Safadão are harshly criticized after supporting DJ Ivis, who was arrested for beating his ex-wife, Pamella Holanda and after 4 months, was released. A photo of the two was published on the dj’s social networks, which featured a comment by Wesley Safadão.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @djivisWesley Safadão and João Gomes are criticized for supporting DJ Ivis

“Food in the same bag”, “God forgive me, I don’t”, “go away João, for love” and “You were supposed to be in the chilindró, paying for what you did”, these were one of the comments left by fans and users of the network Social.

The photo took place during the event “Girl Vipa”, in São Paulo, last Saturday, 4. DJ Ivis put the following caption on the publication: “True sense of: those who work, God helps, your chosen ones always win #godnafrente”.

João Gomes also commented on the post: “It’s good to enjoy around you… see that you’re ok. How many reasons to thank you have given me. May God bless you and take care of all your plans. He has something special in store for his life still. Your music is good and makes you happy. It’s what the people need. Take care. Father in heaven bless.”

Besides him, the forró singer Wesley Safadão also showed support for the DJ, commenting in the publication: “It’s another one of the DJ!!!”.

They weren’t the only artists to interact with the publication in a flattering tone. Vitor Fernandes, Japinha Conde, Henry Freitas, Junior Gomes and Romim Mata, among others, also left their comments.

DJ Ivis Publishing