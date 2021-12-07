What Grêmio needs to escape Serie B in the last round

Grêmio reaches the last round of the Brazilian Championship alive in the fight to escape Serie B. Thanks to Juventude’s defeat against São Paulo, at Morumbi, Vagner Mancini’s team will enter the field on Thursday (9) with mathematical chances of escape. The account is simple and involves three games. In Porto Alegre, Caxias do Sul and Fortaleza.

According to UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais), Grêmio has a 96.1% probability of falling. Bahia has 51.8% chances and Juventude 48.1%, according to the survey.

Grêmio plays against Atlético-MG, at Arena do Grêmio, with one certainty: they have to win. A tie does not work for Grêmio mathematics. Defeat much less. Only victory sustains any chance of escaping relegation.

In the winning scenario, Grêmio will reach 43 points. And then, it starts to compare tie-breaking criteria and parallel results. One eye will be on the Alfredo Jaconi stadium, where Juventude host Corinthians. And it will still be necessary to pay attention to the minute by minute of Fortaleza and Bahia, at Castelão.

In addition to beating Galo, Grêmio is rooting for Juventude and Bahia to lose the games. Both teams need to lose the matches, in the combination of results. If there is a tie, whether in Caxias do Sul or Fortaleza, the Grêmio team will be relegated.

Grêmio can escape in the number of victories. Currently, Vagner Mancini’s team already has 11 triumphs. Beating Atlético-MG, it goes to 12 and surpasses Bahia (11 victories) and Juventude (ten).

Grêmio’s squad for the last round has problems. Geromel and Kannemann are suspended for the third yellow card. Rafinha felt pain in her ankle and will undergo treatment and reassessment. In midfield, Thiago Santos has muscle discomfort.