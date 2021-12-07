What is backup on WhatsApp? 5 facts about the retrieve conversations function | Social networks

WhatsApp backup is a very useful feature as it allows you to save the app’s message history in the cloud to retrieve it under various circumstances. With the functionality, it is possible to rescue old conversations on a new cell phone, allowing the user to retrieve messages, photos or videos. Cloud backup can be done on Android via Google Drive or on iPhone (iOS) via iCloud.

In the list below, the TechAll gathered some facts about the feature to retrieve WhatsApp messages on mobile. Check, below, if the backup of conversations is safe, if it takes up space on the cell phone and how it is possible to restore deleted conversations using the functionality.

Backup to WhatsApp: list has five facts about feature that allows you to retrieve conversations in the app; check it out — Photo: Raquel Freire/TechTudo

You can encrypt WhatsApp backup in Google Drive and iCloud. With the feature, you can keep your conversations protected with the same layers of security that already exist in the messenger chat, preventing third parties from intercepting your conversations. This is because the feature is able to convert conversations into a unique code that only the user can access. As a result, cloud services cannot read the messages that were exchanged by the app either.

The functionality was introduced in WhatsApp in the month of September. When activating the function, the user can create a password to protect the backup or even use a 64-digit code generated by WhatsApp itself at random. That way, when you reinstall the app or change your phone, you’ll need to enter the code or password to restore your conversations.

2. It is impossible to open the backup outside of WhatsApp

It is possible to backup WhatsApp in a few different ways. On iPhone (iOS), for example, you can save the backup to iCloud or iTunes, while on Android you can save a copy of chats locally on the device or even back up to Google Drive.

In addition, you can also save this data on PC. However, WhatsApp backup can only be accessed by the app, using the same account where the backup was saved. Thus, it is only possible to restore chats saved in the cloud using the WhatsApp app on the mobile phone.

Where is the WhatsApp backup? Backup can be done locally on Android, Google Drive, iCloud or iTunes — Photo: Anna Kellen Bull/TechTudo

3. Restore backup can be a trick to recover deleted messages

An interesting trick that can help recover deleted messages on the platform works through the app backup. With the tip, you can recover chat windows that were deleted a maximum of 24 hours ago. For this, it is important that you have automatic backup enabled in WhatsApp before you have deleted the chat.

If copying is enabled, just uninstall the app and reinstall it again, remembering to configure the backup. That way, once the backup is restored, the conversation that had been deleted can also be recovered again.

Deleted WhatsApp conversation recovered after app reinstallation — Photo: Playback/Raquel Freire

4. WhatsApp backup does not take up space on Google Drive

WhatsApp backup space on Google Drive is unlimited and does not take up available cloud memory. The measure is the result of a partnership between WhatsApp and Google, which went into effect in 2018. Since then, the backup of active messenger on Android does not consume free storage space on Google Drive, regardless of the size of the copy of safety.

However, the rule does not apply to iPhone (iOS) owners, who need to have at least twice as much free space before backing up to iCloud. So, to save your messenger conversations to the cloud, you need to have at least twice the size of the free backup space on iCloud and iPhone.

5. It is advisable to enable automatic backup in WhatsApp

It is recommended to keep the automatic WhatsApp backup always active to avoid data loss. On Android, you can enable it by going to the app’s settings and clicking on “Conversations”. From there, tap “Backup conversations” and then “Backup to Google Drive”. Next, you can indicate the frequency of the backup, which can be performed daily, weekly or monthly.

Setting the frequency of WhatsApp backups with Google Drive on Android — Photo: Playback/Marvin Costa

On the iPhone (iOS), the walkthrough is very similar. Open the app and go to the “Settings” tab in the bottom menu. Then tap on “Conversations”, “Conversation backup” and “Auto backup”. Next, just indicate how often you want to save the data in the cloud, which can be daily, weekly or monthly.

Accessing WhatsApp Conversations Backup Options for iPhone — Photo: Playback/Marvin Costa

