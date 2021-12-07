what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Tuesday By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – With the perception that the Ômicron variant of coronavirus is milder, markets are returning to risk appetite around the world. It operated with a high of 1.38%, at 9:26 am, while it retreated 0.43%, at R$ 5.6995.

In the United States, futures advanced 0.96%, while 100 and futures rose 1.81% and 1.29%, respectively.

This Monday, Brazil registered 108 new deaths from Covid-19, which brought the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 615,744, informed the Ministry of Health. 4,385 new cases of coronavirus were also recorded, with the total number of infections confirmed in the country advancing to 22,147,476.

Justice Rosa Weber, from the Federal Supreme Court (STF) authorized the execution of the rapporteur’s amendments, but the decision should only be voted on in the Court after the disclosure of more information by the Legislative.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) had asked for the decision to suspend the amendments to be reviewed, because of the “potential risk to the continuity of essential public services to the population, especially in areas related to health and education”.

Weber’s decision comes after a retreat by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), who determined that “necessary measures” were taken to detail the measures for 2020 and 2021 and unlock the payment of R$ 13 billion.

News of the day

IGP-DI – The , measured by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), registered deflation (price drop) of 0.58% in November. In November last year, the price increase had been 2.64%. The IGP-DI accumulates inflation of 16.28% in the year and 17.16% in 12 months.

Privatization – The president revokes the qualification of the state-owned company in the Investment Partnership Program (PPI).

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Meeting with Deputy Luizão Goulart, Vice-Leader of the Republicans in the Chamber of Deputies; Meeting with Brazilian Industry Entrepreneurs; Meeting with Deputy Luiz Nishimori (PL/PR); Meeting with Pedro Cesar Sousa, Deputy Chief for Legal Affairs of the General Secretariat of the Presidency; 5G Auction Signing Ceremony.

Paulo Guedes – Meeting with Brazilian industry businessmen with the presence of President Jair Bolsonaro; 5G auction contracts signing ceremony; Audience with the Special Secretary for Culture, Mário Frias; Participates in the event “GZERO Summit Latin America 2021” – Eurasia Group.

Campos Neto – Participates in the first session of the Meeting of .

corporate news

3R Petroleum (SA:) – Of the 9,235 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) produced on average daily at the Macau, Areia Branca, Rio Ventura and Pescada hubs in November, 3R Petroleum was responsible for 7,907 boe, a record for the company, according to figures released. in relation to October, 5.7 thousand boe of the 6.1 thousand boe refer to the portion produced by 3R Petroleum.

Petroreconcavo (SA:) – A , located in the Recôncavo Basin, Bahia. The acquisition cost US$ 220.1 million and, as a result, the company becomes the concessionaire and operator of nine more onshore fields: Apraius, Biriba, Fazenda Onça, Jacuipe, Miranga, Miranga Norte, Rio Pipiri, Riacho de São Pedro and Susuarana .

Quero-Quero stores (SA:) – Lojas Quero-Quero opened its first unit in the state of São Paulo, located in the city of Oswaldo Cruz, near Presidente Prudente, on November 30th. In this year of 2021, it reached 457 units and for 2022, the chain continues with its expansion plan to surpass 500 stores.

Santander – Santander Brasil (SA:) from this week. Customers will be able, after registering, to use face validation to release transactions that currently need to be authorized at branches, such as higher value transfers, through an application.

Petrobras (SA:) – , Jair Bolsonaro, declared, on Sunday, 5, that the state-owned company would announce a reduction in fuel prices by the end of December. Petrobras said on Monday, in a statement, that it does not anticipate decisions on price adjustments.

The state-owned company also informed that it concluded the sale of the three thermoelectric power plants powered by fuel oil, located in Camaçari (BA), to São Francisco Energia, upon receiving R$ 61 million. And the company is preparing to drill next year its first of 14 wells planned for the deep waters of the Brazilian equatorial margin.

CSN (SA:) – The companys valid until the middle of next year, according to a fact relevant to the market. The volume is equivalent to 4.6% of the papers in circulation and considering that the paper closed at R$ 24.13 the day before, the operation can move around R$ 724 million.