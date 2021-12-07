WhatsApp Announces Temporary Messages Function; understand

WhatsApp announced this Monday (6) that the ‘temporary messages’ function is now standard for all new conversations made in the app. The news was also communicated by Mark Zukenberg, CEO of Meta, earlier this afternoon on their social networks.

The function can be enabled by the user in the settings section, in the “Privacy of Settings” area, who can choose whether the message will be available for 24 hours, 7 days or up to 3 months.

According to a statement released by WhatsApp, the change has been studied for some time and is given “for more control and privacy for those who use the platform”, says the document.

By configuring the messages to be temporary, after the defined timeout, the messages will be deleted forever, from all devices where the application was used, without being able to be recovered, says the company.

When the Temporary Messages option is enabled by default, a warning will be displayed in conversations, letting contacts know that the new setting is active.

“That way, it’s clear to your contacts that it’s nothing personal, but rather your choice to communicate more privately on WhatsApp from that moment on,” says the statement.

However, for those who prefer messages from a specific conversation to be saved forever, just change the setting. It is also possible to control within conversations.

The novelty can now be used by the latest version of WhatsApp.