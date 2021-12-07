WhatsApp gets temp messages by default

This Monday (6), WhatsApp began providing a feature that allows you to standardize temporary messages in new conversations. The novelty was already in testing and appeared with limitations before, but now it can be adopted by any user of the application.

Basically, the users will be able to define that the messages are automatically deleted in new conversations and even the Meta also made available more time options for the exclusion. It is now possible to set the timer to 90 days, 7 days or 24 hours.

More privacy options

In November 2020, the company had already made the feature available, however, the difference from the novelty is that users will be able to activate the option for automatic use in all new chats — before the new update, the timer only allowed messages to disappear in 7 days.

With the feature turned on, all conversations initiated by you or others are set to disappear.Source: WhatsApp

“In a way, this eliminates the climate that can sometimes arise when you enable this setting. If I activate it in a chat today, that question remains in the air: ‘why are you activating this?’ But now, if you’re logged into my account, people will know that this is how I prefer to communicate in general,” said WhatsApp Product Manager Zafir Khan.

How to use the default mode for temporary messages

To activate the new feature in your account, just follow these steps:

Enter “Settings”. Select “Account”. Click on “Privacy”. Tap “Default Duration”. Now, just activate and choose the deletion time: 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days.

“We believe that temp messaging and end-to-end encryption are two fundamental features that define what a private messaging service is today and that bring us a little closer to the feel of a conversation in person,” was posted on the official blog of the Whatsapp.

It is important to note that activating the new option will not affect existing conversations, so when opening a new chat, a notification will be displayed notifying you that the message deletion feature is activated. However, it is also possible to enable the functionality in old conversations.

The new feature is gradually being released to Android and iOS users starting today (6).