WhatsApp releases function for messages to disappear automatically – 12/06/2021 – Tec

WhatsApp releases from this Monday (6) a function for messages to disappear from conversations automatically.

Mark Zuckerberg, president of Meta (owner of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram), said on his profile that “not all messages need to last forever”.

App users will be able to set messages to disappear from conversations, by default, after 24 hours, seven days or 90 days.

The setting is valid for messages from new conversations — content sent or received before this activation, therefore, will not be affected.

In a one-on-one conversation, the two users can turn temporary messages on or off. In groups, anyone can do it. Administrators, however, can only allow them to define messages as temporary in the group.

According to the company, the contents disappear as defined, even if the user does not open WhatsApp during this period.

“If a temp message is forwarded to a conversation where this feature is disabled, it will not disappear from that conversation. If a user backs up before a message disappears, that temp message will be backed up. However, the temp message will be deleted when the user to restore the backup”, explained WhatsApp in a note.

The recommendation is that this feature be activated only in trusted conversations because the caller can take a screenshot or photograph any message before it is gone.

Not all devices already have the feature available.

To activate this function, both on iPhone and Android, you need to tap on the settings area, then on account, on privacy and on default duration, selecting the desired period.

Instagram also allows temporary posts, but not by default.

Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp competitors, have been offering this option for some time, an extra layer of privacy for those who do not wish to store messages. Among messengers, Signal is the most protective, as it does not allow screen capture.