WhatsApp starts releasing new audio design for messages

One of the tools that has been undergoing changes in WhatsApp is the audio feature. Beta users of the app have started testing the new audio messaging interface. The update was noticed for both iOS and Android devices.

See too: 4 mobile app permissions to pay attention to before accepting

different design

THEAudio messages will get a new design when sent inside the messenger. The audio will be shown in sound waveform for the receiver and also for the sender. The image will appear in real time for both.

Currently, there is a progress bar to show the audio being recorded. This change promises more interactivity and improved user experience.

Other news

However, it is not just aesthetic changes that the messenger lives. Another new feature will be the ability to review the audio before sending it. That’s right, to ensure that no noise or unwanted speech came out, it will be possible to check the message.

Here it is noteworthy that this feature is not exactly an innovation. Other platforms, such as competitor Telegram, already use the mechanism. But it is still an old request from users being served by WhatsApp.

more acceleration

Other increments for the audios are being monitored. Although it is widely used, the feature of speeding up audios in WhatsApp still needs to be expanded. The action is not available for every type of audio message received. However, the platform is studying ways to improve the tool and solve the current problem.

The information was released by the specialized WhatsApp website, WABetaInfo. The latest iOS app update in beta version brings changes. Now the messenger works on a way to enable the audio speed up feature for forwarded messages.

When implemented, the solution fulfills a longstanding request from users. Even more after being able to speed up common messages, users’ patience has diminished. There are forwarded messages that are as long or longer than the others.

As mentioned earlier, only iOS devices can have access to the new feature. As such, the Android feature may still take a while to arrive. Therefore, it may take some time for the tool to officially start working.