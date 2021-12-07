WhatsApp temporary mode now lets you delete conversations in 24 hours | Social networks

READ: WhatsApp has testing app with unique functions; understand

Before, temporary messages disappeared automatically from WhatsApp after the period of seven days. Now, the user has two more timeframe options to choose from: 24 hours and 90 days. The new features are available in the messenger app for Android and iPhone (iOS) and apply to conversations initiated by the individual or another person.

1 of 2 WhatsApp lets you send temporary messages that disappear automatically — Photo: Rodrigo Fernandes/TechTudo WhatsApp lets you send temporary messages that disappear automatically — Photo: Rodrigo Fernandes/TechTudo

WhatsApp QR Code problem; what to do? See the TechTudo Forum.

The new option can also be activated when creating group conversations. According to WhatsApp, the feature is optional and does not alter or delete messages from chats that are already in progress, starting to work only with texts sent from the moment of activation.

When activating temporary messages by default, WhatsApp will display a warning balloon in the chat for the user and their contact, informing about the type of chat enabled in that window. According to the company, the alert will serve to warn the interlocutors that that conversation will expire, and that the condition was chosen by the other individual so that he can communicate with more privacy.

2 of 2 Temporary WhatsApp messages gain new duration and default activation options in all conversations — Photo: Disclosure/WhatsApp Temporary WhatsApp messages gain new duration and default activation options in all conversations — Photo: Disclosure/WhatsApp

To activate the new feature, the user must access the WhatsApp settings, open the “Account” section, go to “Privacy” and select “Default duration”. If you want to go the other way around and leave a specific conversation permanently saved in the messenger, without being automatically deleted by the system, you will need to change the configuration of that conversation manually.

WhatsApp remembers that temporary messages disappear from the chat even if the user does not open the app during the chosen expiration period. Also, if a temporary message is forwarded to an external conversation where the feature is turned off, the text will not disappear. The same happens if someone takes a screenshot.

With information from WhatsApp (1 and 2)