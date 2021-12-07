when does it start to get paid? Who receives?

The payment of up to one minimum wage of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus for those who worked with a formal contract or as a civil servant in 2020 will start in January 2022. The minimum wage today is R$1,100, but the value for next year is still is not defined. In August, the government proposed the readjustment to R$1,169, but the acceleration of inflation should make the value rise above R$1,210.

To be eligible, you must meet certain requirements, such as having received on average up to two minimum wages per month (see more details below). The value varies according to the time worked. If the person worked all year, he receives a minimum wage. If you worked for a month, you earn proportionally: 1/12 of the minimum.

The detailed calendar is to be published in January. Typically, payments are made in tiers, according to the month of birth for private sector workers, and by the final number on the Pasep for public servants.

Allowance would start in July, but has been postponed

The payment of the 2020 allowance should have started in July 2021. The postponement was unanimously decided at a meeting of Codefat (Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund) in March, after an agreement between the government, companies and workers. Codefat is a body formed by representatives of the government, companies and workers

At the time, union members said that the postponement of the allowance was a condition imposed by the government to recreate the Bem — a benefit that complemented the income of workers who had their work hours and wages reduced during the pandemic. The program, which was born in 2020, was reissued weeks later, in April.

The government claimed that the deferment of the allowance was necessary to align the payment schedule to the annual budget, without leaving one year pending.

Who will be entitled to withdraw the PIS/Pasep salary bonus in 2022?

Who worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in 2020

Earned at most two minimum wages per month, on average

It has been enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years

The company where you worked must have correctly informed the data to the government

How do I know if I’m entitled?

According to the Ministry of Labor, “the identification of workers entitled to the salary bonus for the base year 2020 has been carried out since October 2021 and runs until January 2022.

When will I receive the allowance in 2022?

The Ministry of Labor informed that the payment will take place according to the schedule that will be published by Codefat “as of January 2022”.