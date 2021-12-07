When ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 comes out on Netflix – and more witchcraft on screen – Culture

The witcher will return to the Netflix. The phenomenon that secured a second season even before launching the first, in 2019, has a date set for new episodes: December 17th. In the plot, Geralt de Rivia is a sorcerer – a renegade race, even though it is essential to fight the monsters that populate the Earth.

It is in this medieval horizon of fantastic action that the narrative takes the opportunity to discuss colonialism, xenophobia and politics, like the own Henry Cavill, interpreter of the protagonist, said in an interview with Estadão.

in the first season of The Witcher, he lived as a bounty hunter and faced the beasts in chronological lines capable of making a knot in the mind of the beholder – in fact, I recommend it! But and now? What to expect?

fulfilling the prophecy

The magic drives the plot and, early on, a powerful enchantment is cast on Geralt, sentencing him to an inescapable fate. The promise is that we will see this fate unfold in this new season, as the wizard clashed with it. In fact, this is the hook to remember another facet of this story: women.

Yennefer de Vengerberg, played by Anya Chalotra, is a potent sorceress who has luck – and other things too – intertwined with Geralt’s. She battles in a bloody war, whose unfolding must also be in the new season, which is when the timelines meet again. If you haven’t seen it yet, you can marathon before the new season arrives.

expanded universe

The series already has two spin offs. One guaranteed and one in production. The Witcher – Legend of the Wolf is an animated film that contextualizes much of the witch story. AND The Witcher: Blood Origin will be another series and had actors and directors announced this year.

Never ends

Also with epic traits, the journey of the little ones through a fantasy land is a guarantee of enchantment – ​​and this has been going on for almost 40 years. The trajectory of Batian, Atreyu and Empress Child is available at HBO Max. The Endless Story – with the sequel – it remains a beautiful tale about the passage from childhood to adulthood. It promises high doses of nostalgia for those who have seen and bewitch the youngest. Just beware of the saddest scene in cinema, when the horse Artax gets bogged down in the swamp.

many faces

Nothing is quite what it seems to be in this anime from Studio Ghibli. It’s no surprise that in the Japanese production company’s films, magic connects all acts. Even if human relationships are the protagonists. But in the long the animated castle the lightness sets the tone. And look, the tale is not innocent. There’s a curse, jail, chaos. All residing in the beautiful and contradictory allegories of old age and youth, beauty and ugliness that only the oriental studio is capable of creating. Remember that appearances can be deceiving on Netflix.

slapstick sarcasm

This list of witchcraft had to have Sabrina. But the tip is not from contemporary and dark version of Netflix. And yes of the original solar, bizarre and pastelone Sabrina, Sorceress’s Apprentice. Highlight, of course, for the debauched Salem. Seven seasons available on Paramount+.