Where’s Pedro Paulo Rangel, Calixto de O Cravo ea Rosa

the re-display of The Carnation and the Rose started on the afternoon of Monday (6) in the new track of soap operas on Globo, right after Jornal Hoje. In addition to checking out the classic story written by Walcyr Executioner, the public will be able to follow famous performances by a cast full of stars. Among them is Pedro Paulo Rangel, who lives the hillbilly Calixto.

In 2000, when the plot was recorded, Pedro Paulo Rangel was 52 years old. Currently, at 73, the veteran has been since 2012 without acting specifically in soap operas. the last was Love Eternal Love, in which he interpreted Zé da Carmen. After that, he was in the series As Brasileiras (2012) and O Dentista Mascarado (2013), on Globo.

In O Cravo ea Rosa, Calixto is a ‘roceiro’ cheese maker, uncle of bubblegum (Vanessa Gerbelli), and who works on the property of Petruchio (Eduardo Moscovis) for years. The two even have an almost ‘father and son’ relationship. In the course of history, he will fall in love with Mimosa (Suely Franco).

Actor doesn’t want to go back to soap operas

In an interview with the newspaper O Globo in 2019, Pedro Paulo Rangel stated that he no longer had the desire to act in soap operas. “I have already fulfilled this karma. I no longer have the health to dedicate myself to an intense work of 11 months with occasional external workers at night”, justified the artist.

At Domingo Show, from Record TV, in 2017, the actor commented that his departure from Globe it was supposed to be temporary, but then the station ended its contract.

“Nowadays, I shrug at them. But at the time, I was very hurt. No need, a TV like this, so award-winning, so famous, to act that way”, told Pedro Paulo.

Dedicating himself to the theater when he can, he lives with a chronic respiratory disease. This is also why, during the pandemic, it chose to remain in social isolation for most of the time. “I just have to stay at home, waiting, masked,” he told Veja Rio in 2020.

In 2017, Pedro Paulo reported a complicated routine due to the illness. “It’s not shortness of breath. It’s the opposite. It’s excess. I get puffy because I don’t have the strength to expel the air from my lungs”, described the actor to the Record TV report.