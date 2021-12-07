While the market underestimates the stock, Bank of America sees an upside potential of 88%

The actions of root (ROOT4) have plummeted around 25% since your IPO (August this year until early December), while the Ibovespa (IBOV) accumulates a 16% drop in the same period.

Despite the market’s distrust, the Bank of America (BofA) reiterates the purchase of the share, with a target price of BRL 11.

According to analysts Isabella Simonato and Guilherme Palhares, who signed the report, Raízen has a potential for an increase of 88% in the next 12 months, taking into account the closing price of R$ 5.83 this Monday (6).

“The market is underestimating the share, after Raízen presents a guidance up to 15% below expectations”, they highlight.

The company estimated that it will have Ebitda (earnings before taxes, depreciation and amortization) in an amount between BRL 10 billion and BRL 11 billion in crop year 2021/22, which comprises the interval between April this year and March 2022.

Overkill

Raízen’s projection below expectations is due to the lower expected volume of sugar cane this harvest, while higher production costs in the second half of 2021 raise doubts among investors.

Even though the negative guidance could put pressure on Raízen’s shares in the short term, BofA claims that the market “has an overreaction”.

Another point raised by analysts is that the market has not yet properly priced Raízen’s projects linked to the ethanol second generation (E2G) and biogas, valued at R$36 billion, or R$3.40 in share value.

This Tuesday (7), around 11:20 am, Raízen’s common shares rose 0.86%, traded at R$ 5.88 each. At the same moment, the Ibovespa (IBOV) advanced 1.13%, to 108,061.96 points.