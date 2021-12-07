White House Announces Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

Joe Biden’s government will not send any diplomatic representatives to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing as a statement against China’s human rights abuses in Xinjiang, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced on Monday .

Psaki said the government was sending a “clear message” that China’s human rights violations mean there can’t be “business as usual”.

“The Biden government will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games due to the ongoing genocide in China and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang,” Psaki said at a press conference on Monday. fair.

Psaki added that the US sports team has “full support” from the government, but that the government would not be “contributing to the fanfare of the game”.

“The US diplomatic or official representation would treat these games as normal in the face of China’s blatant human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang, and we simply cannot do that,” Psaki said.

Psaki also said that the diplomatic boycott of the Games does not mean “the end of the concerns we will raise about human rights abuses”.

Asked whether the US is trying to get other allies to join the US in the diplomatic boycott, Psaki said the White House has informed its allies of the US decision and “obviously we will let them make their own decisions.”

Psaki said the White House did not think it was the “right step” or fair to penalize American athletes with an entire US boycott of the Olympics.

