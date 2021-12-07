Why is the new variant of COVID-19 named “Ômicron”?

The new variant of COVID-19, called Ômicron, left the world on alert and there are still many uncertainties about it. Discovered in South Africa and spreading to several countries, the variant already has several studies on its mutations, which are twice that of Delta. But you know why she is called Ômicron?

To start, it is necessary to understand that Ômicron is the name of the 15th letter of the greek alphabet. At the beginning of the pandemic, scientists called the virus Sars-CoV-2, and thus a strain was developed that determines the variants. When the virus mutated, they were named from A.1, to A.2, to B.1.1, to C.30.1 – and so on.

However, at a certain point, these variations became more complex to be understood. Earlier this year 2021, the World Health Organization – WHO developed new criteria to rename the variants. Thus, the variants of “concern” now have the nomenclature VOC, and those of “interest”, VOI.

The variant discovered in the UK was renamed B.1.1.7 Alpha, the first letter of the Greek alphabet. Thus, we arrive at the Ômicron. WHO even skipped the 13th letter to the 15th letter due to interpretation issues. Thus, if other variants appear, it is believed that the order of the Greek alphabet should be maintained, which would be Pi, Rô, Sigma, Tau, Upsilon, Fi, Qui, Psi and Omega.