Why Peru could face third presidential impeachment in 3 years | World

Just over four months after taking office, the president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, of the left-wing Perú Libre (Free Peru) party, is at risk of being impeached, underscoring the level of instability in Peruvian politics.

Former rural school teacher, Castillo, 52 years old, he could become the third president not to complete his term in the last three years, if the Congress, which is unicameral, approves his removal.

Pedro Castillo officially assumes the presidency of Peru

In this short term in office, he has lost several ministers, including Defense, and has been affected by scandals such as the envelope with $20,000 found in the bathroom from the office of his secretary general of the Presidency, Bruno Pacheco, who resigned from the position.

Congressmen present motion to remove Peru’s president

The act against Pacheco occurred when the Public Ministry carried out inspections in an investigation into influence peddling after the departure of the heads of the Army and Air Force. The military accused Castillo’s strongman of pushing for promotions in the corporations of people who would be linked to the president.

These stories, Castillo holding government meetings at a friend’s house, not giving press interviews and sending unclear signals to investors about the direction of the economy would all be affecting presidential popularity, according to the president of the IPSOS Peru institute. Alfredo Torres.

It is in this environment that the first step of the climb due to his early departure is not discarded this Tuesday (7), according to analysts and the local press.

In Lima, Castillo's opponents call for his 'vacancy'

If Congress approves the start of impeachment, Castillo will have to be summoned to explain the accusations against him and his administration and govern a tightrope until a new vote that would define his permanence in office or not.

Peruvian Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Aníbal Torres, said that the opposition’s initiative to try to institute the impeachment process against Castillo is, in his view, “a coup d’état disguised as the opposition” of the right.

Torres also said that the government will appeal to the Constitutional Court if Congress approves the request for impeachment against the president. Castillo himself attributed the opposing undertaking to the “elites” who would not be satisfied with a rural teacher in the Presidency. His words and his image with a Bible made the front page of Peruvian newspapers.

The two previous presidents who lost office before the end of the five-year term were Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, known as the PPK, who fell in 2018, and his successor Martín Vizcarra, in 2020. In both cases, they left after the start of the impeachment process. PPK resigned when parliament leaned toward his defenestration. Vizcarra was impeached and left shortly before being dismissed.

Peruvian crisis began with the close election of Pedro Pablo Kuczynski in 2016

Recent Peruvian history is marked by the fall of presidents and the arrests of former presidents, as well as the suicide, in 2019, of Alan García, who led the country twice.

García, PPK, Alejandro Toledo (2001-2006) and Ollanta Humala (2011-2016) were accused of irregular involvement with the Odebrecht company, as were Keiko Fujimori, daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori and one of the main opposition leaders today.

In the case of Castillo, who has received other types of complaints, the expectation is that the opposition will get the necessary 52 votes (40% of the 130 votes) to start his impeachment process. And, despite Castillo’s party having the largest number of votes in parliament, he will need the good will and support of dissatisfied sectors of the governing base so that opponents do not gather the 87 votes that are foreseen for him to be defeated, such as the professor at the University of San Marcos, Carlos Aquino, told BBC News Brasil.

“Before the possible vote on the impeachment, Castillo still has to go to Congress to give an explanation and there is still no date for this moment. However, it is clear how unstable the government is,” Aquino said.

This chapter of Peruvian history began to be written about ten days ago, when twenty-eight opposition congressmen from the center-right and right-wing presented the request to open the process for his resignation from the presidency, on the grounds of Castillo’s “moral incapacity” to continue in office. ‘Vacancy for moral incapacity’ is provided for in the country’s constitution and the expression ‘moral incapacity’ is interpreted by the country’s jurists, as published by the Buenos Aires news website Infobae, as ‘mental incapacity’.

Among those who signed the document is former presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, leader of the right-wing Força Popular party, who lost the electoral contest to Castillo by a narrow margin of votes. Fujimori only acknowledged defeat about a month after the election and after serial petitions to try to challenge the opponent’s election and inauguration.

Supporters of Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori demonstrate in Peru

On Monday (6), in a race against the clock, Castillo met with allies. His Perú Libre party, dubbed the “pencil party” after the president is a professor, has declared that “despite the strong discrepancies” it will vote against the president’s impeachment request. The legend’s argument is that the accusations against Castillo “are false”.

A country with about 33 million inhabitants, Peru experienced one of the worst dramas in Latin America during the new coronavirus pandemic. Images such as those of relatives of victims of the disease queuing in Lima, the capital, and in the interior of the country, to buy oxygen cylinders, on the parallel market, to be taken to hospitals or home, are still in the memory of many Peruvians.

It is estimated that around 200,000 people died as victims of covid-19 and requests for people not to leave their homes were considered impossible to comply with, as 70% of the working population works informally. Currently, more than 50% of Peruvians have already received the two doses of the vaccine against covid-19, which is seen as a positive aspect of Pedro Castillo’s administration.

In terms of the economy, the expectation, according to private banks and international organizations, is that the country will record growth of over 12%, after a 12.9% retraction in 2020, the second worst fall in the region, after Venezuela, which fell by 30 %, according to data from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

3 of 3 Covers of popular Peruvian newspapers report the possibility of Castillo’s impeachment — Photo: Reproduction/Via BBC Covers of popular Peruvian newspapers report the possibility of Castillo’s impeachment — Photo: Reproduction/Via BBC

The Peruvian economy had a strong expansion, with an increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of more than 4% a year from 2000 and most of the beginning of the 21st century. However, structural issues, such as the abandonment of the health system, remained more evident in the pandemic. The poverty rate, which had decreased, increased again, reaching around 40% of the population.

The expectation is that with this year’s economic expansion and the one predicted for 2023 (between 2.5% and up to 5%, depending on the forecast), poverty will return to the 30% level.