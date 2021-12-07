Why the US decided on a ‘diplomatic boycott’ of the Beijing Winter Olympics

The US government announced this Monday (06/12) that it will not send diplomatic or official representation to the Olympic Games and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing, to be held from February 4, 2022. The decision does not prevent the participation of US athletes in competitions.

The White House spokeswoman cites as a reason for the diplomatic boycott “the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses.” According to Jen Psaki, Washington will continue “to take action to advance human rights in China.”

China detains ethnic Uighur Muslims in camps where there are charges of torture, forced labor and sexual abuse. Beijing denies allegations of abuse and says they are “re-education” facilities used to fight terrorism.

Even before the announcement, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, called the US intention not to send representatives to the sporting event as “arrogance” and said it was a “direct political provocation” that could answered by Beijing with “firm countermeasures”. No action was specified.

