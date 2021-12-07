Why the US decided on a ‘diplomatic boycott’ of the Beijing Winter Olympics

6 December 2021, 17:43 -03 Updated 49 minutes ago

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, China Winter Olympics test event to take place in 2022

The US government announced this Monday (06/12) that it will not send diplomatic or official representation to the Olympic Games and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing, to be held from February 4, 2022. The decision does not prevent the participation of US athletes in competitions.

The White House spokeswoman cites as a reason for the diplomatic boycott “the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses.” According to Jen Psaki, Washington will continue “to take action to advance human rights in China.”

China detains ethnic Uighur Muslims in camps where there are charges of torture, forced labor and sexual abuse. Beijing denies allegations of abuse and says they are “re-education” facilities used to fight terrorism.

Even before the announcement, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, called the US intention not to send representatives to the sporting event as “arrogance” and said it was a “direct political provocation” that could answered by Beijing with “firm countermeasures”. No action was specified.

Last November, President Joe Biden had already anticipated the possibility of determining a US diplomatic boycott of the winter games to be held in the Chinese capital.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry declared that the proposal for a diplomatic boycott, confirmed on Monday, only highlights the country’s “economic development and technological prowess”.

The announcement comes just days before the “Meeting for Democracy” that will be promoted by the White House in virtual format next Thursday and Friday. The intention, according to the Biden administration, is to “announce individual and collective commitments, reforms and initiatives to defend democracy and human rights inside and outside (US)”.

In March 2021, a coordinated effort by the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada imposed sanctions on China for the plight of the Uighurs. Measures include travel bans and asset freezes.

Tension in US-China relations has been mounting. Another point of concern is the threat for the coming years of a military invasion of Taiwan, considered by Beijing as a “rebel province” and which is the target of plans to reunify the territory. Chinese officials warn that US involvement in the Taiwanese cause is “playing with fire.”

The accusations about Xinjiang

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Members of the Uighur ethnic minority protest against China in Istanbul (Turkey) in October

It is estimated that more than a million Uighurs and people from other minorities were detained in camps in Xinjiang, which is in northwestern China and is the country’s largest region. Like Tibet, the area is autonomous, which in theory means that it has some powers of self-government.

But in practice, both face severe restrictions from the Chinese central government.

Uighurs living in the region speak their own language, similar to Turkish, and consider themselves culturally and ethnically close to the nations of Central Asia.

The Chinese government has been accused of carrying out forced sterilizations on Uighur women and separating children from their families.

A BBC investigation published in February showed first-hand reports of systematic rape, sexual abuse and torture of detainees.

One woman testified that women were removed from their cells “every night” and raped by one or more masked Chinese men. A former guard at one of the camps, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the torture and deprivation of food by inmates.

With coverage of Uighurs and coronaviruses, China banned BBC World News TV broadcasts in the country.

The country initially denied the camps’ existence, before defending them as a necessary measure against terrorism. And he denied the allegations of human rights abuses.

Another investigation by the BBC showed that China is forcing hundreds of thousands of Uighurs and members of other ethnic minorities to carry out strenuous manual labor in the vast cotton fields of the Xinjiang region.