Willian values ​​Corinthians squad effort in 2021 and wants a victory to end the season

Corinthians drew 1-1 with Grêmio last Sunday for the penultimate round of the Brazilian Championship. With a gala performance, midfielder Willian was elected the best player of the match, but he insisted on valuing the achievement of the Alvinegro squad.

In an interview with Corinthians TV, right after the tie, still in the Neo Química Arena locker room, Willian analyzed the match made by the cast of Timão. In addition, the shirt 10 highlighted the “Crack of the Game” award, given by TV Globo, it was from the whole group.

“Today here, we played with enthusiasm from the beginning of the game, we knew the game’s difficulty. Grêmio is a team with quality, we fight until the end. We went in search of the goal until the end. We were even, we could have even turned, but the whole team is to be congratulated for the effort and dedication they had. This award here is not just mine, it belongs to the entire team that fought and fought to the end“, highlighted Willian.

The tie guaranteed Timão in the group stage of the Libertadores 2022. But Sylvinho’s team still has one more commitment in the 2021 season. Corinthians visit Juventude for the last round of the Brazilian Nationals, and Willian wants to leave Caxias do Sul with three points in the Baggage.

“I think we know how much we struggled, how much the group fought and trained hard during all this time to achieve that goal. Of course There’s one more game left, we want more. Let’s go there respecting the Juventude team to seek a victory“, completed Willian.

