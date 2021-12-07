With an eye on Jesus, Flamengo consults for Sampaoli and has an immediate response, says the newspaper

Carioca club continues to look for a coach for 2022

dreaming of Jorge Jesus, O Flamengo came in contact with Jorge Sampaoli. However, according to the newspaper Extra, the Argentine didn’t even open negotiations.

With a contract until 2023 with the Marseille Olympics, the former coach of saints and Atlético-MG refused enDidn’t even hear the salary offer.

Sampaoli arrived at the French club in March 2021. There, he commands the midfielder gerson, sweetheart of red-black between the years 2019 and 2021.

Plan A of the Rio de Janeiro board is the return of Jorge Jesus. Marcos Braz, the club’s soccer vice, he even stated that he speaks directly with Portuguese, which demanded a consensus for a return to Brazil.

Another name speculated in Gávea, if Jorge Jesus remains in the Benfica at least until the middle of 2022, it is Carlos Carvalhal. The current coach of the Braga he has already given statements and praised Flamengo.

Flamengo said goodbye to its supporter in the current edition of Brazilian championship with defeat. Last Monday (6), lost to Santos 1-0, in Maracanã, goal of Leonardo Marcos.

Now, for the last round of the competition, he will go to Goiânia to face the Atlético-GO. The match takes place on Thursday (9), at 9:30 pm.

The Rio club has 71 points conquered and the second place in the classification table of the Brazilian Championship assured.