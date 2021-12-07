With wine, game of discord has widespread shack and threat · TV News

The Farm 13’s discord game started with a toast and ended in threat on Sunday (5). The pedestrians celebrated the final stretch of the reality show with the wine that the production sent, but they set up a generalized shack during the dynamic.

In the activity, participants had to choose two pedestrians: one that rose in their concept and the other that went down, in addition to having to justify the choices. Tempers rose, and an argument broke out among all the inmates at the same time.

See how the inmates’ choices were:

Fights

The arguments began when Mileide called Arcrebian a fake and explained that he would only believe her if he placed him as a priority above Sthefane. Then it was Marina’s turn to argue with Dynho. The woman from Alagoas complained about the games he has been doing without having the freedom to do so.

“I thought I had freedom,” he defended himself. “How can you have the freedom to play if we don’t talk and start voting? I had the freedom when we were close and, from the beginning, I warned that I didn’t like to be played with my accent,” she fired.

MC Mirella’s ex-husband said that he had indeed mocked Marina’s accent and warned that he would no longer play with her. The digital influencer also argued with Solange and complained that she brought things from outside to fights inside the show.

“Do you know why you’re like this? Because you came back from the countryside! You spent two months without saying anything”, accused the ex-Banheira do Gugu. “You humiliated everyone here talking about things outside! You wasted another opportunity in your life”, countered the Alagoas. “Did I waste it? I came back from four fields!”, Solange said.

Next in line at the shack was Rico, who caused widespread discussion. The ex-MTV started fighting with MC Gui, while everyone was talking at the same time, and ended up in a fight with Sthefane. “I say what I see, I don’t want people to know that you smoke, but I do say, you smoke!”, he fired.

“I smoke because I like it”, confessed the Bahian woman. “And just so everyone knows: I smoke too! And whoever wants to smoke, let him smoke, but I’m not hiding from anyone here, I’m not pretending anything”, explained the man from Alagoas.

At the end of all the shacks, Dynho accused Rico of only growing up as a woman and stated that he wanted to see him face his friends outside. “I want to see if you can see a man out there, I want to see!”, he threatened.

Check out all the shacks below:

