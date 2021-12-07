Woman accused of breastfeeding cat during flight in US – News

One woman was accused of nursing her cat — and refused to stop when asked — during a recent Delta Airlines domestic flight. The passenger was traveling from Syracuse, New York, to Atlanta, Georgia.

There are no images of the incident, but a flight attendant confirmed the story, and a reproduction of the message screen of the system that pilots use to communicate is circulating on the internet. (see below). It says that a passenger in seat 13A is “breastfeeding a cat and not putting it back in the carrier.” The pilot also asks that the situation be handled by the Red Coats, professionals specialized in customer service and trained to deal with problems inside the aircraft.

According to Fox News, a flight attendant who was working on the flight shared more details about what happened on social media. She said that the cat the woman was with was “one of those hairless” and that the pet was “wrapped in a blanket to make it look like a baby”. “Her shirt was up, and she was trying to get the cat to suck,” he wrote.

So far, it is not known what would have happened after the passenger and the cat left the plane.