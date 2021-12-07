Working in Italy without a vaccination certificate yields a fine of over R$ 2,500 | National Newspaper

In Italy, the unvaccinated have nowhere else to run. On public transport, passengers will have to present a vaccination certificate or a negative test done every 48 hours. The same goes for work: whoever is caught without a certificate must pay a fine equivalent to more than R$ 2.5 thousand.

Only people vaccinated or newly recovered from Covid can sit in bars and restaurants, visit museums, go to movies, clubs, sporting events or stay in hotels. The measurements were announced last month, even before the discovery of the omicron variant.

Coronavirus cases are increasing throughout the Italian territory, although at a much slower pace than in other European countries. This Sunday (5), 15 thousand new cases were registered in the country, less than half of the cases in Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

In Germany, where the pandemic has taken its toll on this fourth wave, outgoing Prime Minister Angela Merkel said she would be happy if the country were like Italy.

Her successor, Olaf Scholz, announced on Monday (6) the new Health Minister, epidemiologist Karl Lauterbach, who has already warned: “This pandemic will take longer than most people think. But let’s control. Vaccines will play the central role, but not the only one.”