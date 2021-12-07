Xand Avião and Solange Almeida sing together after a fight in court

GKay’s Farfa is doing much more than just bringing gossip and making out to the public! Solange Almeida and Xand Avião after years of legal battle to claim a debt of R$ 5 million, related to the right of the Aviões do Forró group. The pair took the stage of the event and sealed peace.

The digital influencer herself was responsible for not only making the meeting happen, but also recording the moment. In the images, they appear smiling and even hugging. A while later, the duo takes the stage and performs together.

Fans showed all their joy on social media: “The Northeast partying”, “I’m crying watching this”, “The greatest achievement of Farofa da GKay” “Simply Solange Almeida and Xand Avião reconciling on Farofa’s stage. I lived to see that” and “Brazil was waiting for the return of Aviões do Forró” were some comments on the subject that emerged on social networks.