Xand Avião and Solange Almeida sing together in ‘Farofa da Gkay’ after four years apart – É Hit

One of the most awaited reunions of the forró took place at “Farofa da Gkay”, at dawn this Tuesday (7). In Fortaleza, Xand Airplane and Solange Almeida they sang together four years after the duo broke up.

The last concert of the two together took place in March 2017, in Luís Correia, Piauí.

Watch Xand Avião and Solange Almeida’s reunion:

Solange Almeida was taken by digital influencer Tokinho to the stage and received a kiss on the neck of her husband, businessman Monilton Moura.

Xand Avião and Solange Almeida had a long hug for two moments during the presentation. Gkay cried with emotion holding the two singers’ hands. Together, they sang the hit album volume three, “What fools than mad.”

In the duo’s repertoire, they also sang “Tô Sozinho”, “Chupa Que É de Uva”, “Blá, Blá, Blá”, “Hey Gatinah. The guests fell into the screams, thrilled with the reunion.

Xand Avião used the classic catchphrase: “Solanja!”, Solange Almeida responded with “Xandinho”.

During the presentation, the former singer of Aviões do Forró even said hello to Isaías CDs, the name that she had been managing for many years in the band.

Solange Almeida spoke about relationship with Xand

During a presentation with Xand Avião, singer Solange Almeida opened her heart to talk about her relationship with Xand Avião.

“We were together for almost 15 years. It was my longest marriage. He knows that, I’ve always said. Like any couple, we fight, we cry and we love each other”, declared Solange Almeida.

The singer also spoke about conflicts she had in her relationship with her former stage partner. “It’s not always all flowers. There are mishaps along the way. We don’t always agree with each other’s opinion. And some couples separated like me in 2015, and 2016, I met Monilton. We met, dated , then we finished, I finished”. Currently, Solange Almeida is married.