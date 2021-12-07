Xbox app will let you know if a game runs fine on your PC before downloading

New seal created by Microsoft helps you know if a title will run well on your machine in a simple way

Unless you have an up-to-date and powerful machine, enjoying a game on PC is not always as simple as downloading it and clicking the play button. Thanks to different settings, you may need to adjust graphic details and resolution to perform as expected — a process that isn’t always fast, but it does. may be facilitated by an Xbox app update.

Already available on a limited basis for some titles available on the platform, the new seal used by Microsoft indicates how well your machine will run them. The novelty appears on the page of each game next to the list of friends who are enjoying it — if the chosen game is going to perform well, the phrase “Must be a great game on this PC.” appears automatically.

As the feature is still in the testing phase, not all games have performance indicators that should be achieved.. In Forza Horizon 5, for example, at the moment the message appears that “The performance check is not yet available”, same situation as the Halo: Infinite campaign for those who have already preloaded the launch.

Easing gaming on the PC

Until now, Microsoft has not offered details of how its new rating system works, but it looks like she is using her own database in the new project. For those who want more information, the Xbox app continues to offer the ability to self-check the minimum requirements needed to play the titles available in your catalog.



Recently, the developer made some adjustments to the application to facilitate the installation of games in different directories on the computer. With the release of Windows 11, the Seattle company reaffirmed its efforts to strengthen its presence on the PC, either through facilities like these or with support for new technologies such as DirectStorage, which promises to speed up access to game data.

In early December, Microsoft has started new applications for its Xbox Insider program, which provides early access to a number of testing resources before they reach the general public. The automatic performance check came as a surprise to many players and, if it proves to be efficient, it can prove to be a good replacement (or a useful complement) to more traditional solutions, such as the Can You Run It website.

