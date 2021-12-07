XP extends credit card use to customers with investments starting at R$5,000

XP card

XP Inc. (XPBR31) announced this Monday (6) that customers with investments starting at R$ 5,000 in the platform will be able to access the XP Visa Infinite card. Before, only those with an invested amount from R$ 50 thousand could take advantage of.

“We have reached a moment for the company in which we feel it is appropriate to expand the customer base in line with democratization, to offer a top-of-the-line card, which historically in the market requires investors to have a minimum of R$1 million to gain access. It’s a matter of the natural evolution of the product”, stated Bruno Constantino, CFO of XP Inc., during a press conference this Monday.

Launched to the public in March of this year, the card offers zero annual fees and below-market interest rates. In rotary, the average rate of XP is 5.9% per month and in installments, 3.9%.

Another main benefit is the so-called “investback”, which returns 1% of the value of all purchases paid with the card to consumers in the form of an investment. The investback is automatically directed to a fund with remuneration equivalent to the CDI rate.

From there, the amount can be redeemed, transferred to other products or even spent on new purchases in a marketplace created by the institution.

“We are at a time when people are back to travel and we have been getting feedback from customers who have had difficulty using miles to travel; the person joins the stitches and then cannot use it. So the investback is making more sense and gives more flexibility to this customer, who can use the amount for whatever they want, whether it’s redeeming or investing in another investment in XP”, said Ciro Moreira, head of cards at XP, who also participated in the collective.

According to him, since the product was launched, the objective was to expand the target audience. In addition, it is not necessary to be a customer for a minimum time to access the card.

Bruno Guarnieri, XP’s CTO, says that there have been evolutions in the card experience over the past nine months, from NPS to an improvement in the effective relationship with investments, such as the spending profile.

In other words, with the greater democratization of the card, the idea is to offer customers a view of the limit so that they can better manage their expenses, invest in the best possible way and avoid getting into debt, for example.

