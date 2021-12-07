Xuxa and Mara Maravilha will come face to face after controversies | celebrities

reproduction Xuxa and Mara

Marlene Mattos will not be the only disaffection that Xuxa Meneghel will face in the documentary about her trajectory that is being produced by Globoplay. The presenter will come face to face with Mara Maravilha, with whom she has been exchanging public barbs lately. Invited to participate in the project, the woman from Bahia accepted it as a way to, as they say, leave the relationship on the back burner.

Xuxa and Mara were identified as rivals in the 1980s, when the two presented children’s attractions on different channels. The last meeting on TV took place in 2016, in the extinct program of Rainha dos Baixinhos.

Recently, the blonde countered the attitude of her colleague, who parodied the song “Ilariê” on a television show. Mara’s attitude sparked controversy, which included the phrase “feeble-minded” in place of the song’s original lyrics. Xuxa spoke about the situation and asked: “How does a person who worked for a child say that? I feel sorry for her”.

Pele and Galisteu

The documentary about Xuxa will also feature testimonies by Adriane Galisteu, also identified as a rival to the presenter at the time of Ayrton Senna’s death. The production also battles for an interview with Pelé, her ex-boyfriend.