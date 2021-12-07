Xuxa meets actor from the erotic polemic scene of the film Amor, Estranho Amor

Marcelo Ribeiro, Pedro Bial and Xuxa (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

Xuxa Meneghel reunited with former child actor Marcelo Ribeiro, with whom she starred in an erotic scene in the film Amor, Estranho Amor (Walter Hugo Khouri, 1982). At the time, the famous was 19 years old, and Ribeiro, 12.

The scene generated controversy because it was made with an underage actor, which made Xuxa spend years in court so that the film was not distributed on video tapes after it was released from the movie theaters.

The film, which has names like Tarcsio Meira and Vera Fischer in the cast, was recently released in court and shown on Canal Brasil.

According to columnist Patrcia Kogut, from O Globo, the meeting was promoted by Pedro Bial, who is behind a documentary about the artist for Globoplay. Xuxa and Marcelo watched a scene together with Bial to talk about it in the documentary.

The journalist had already promoted a meeting between Xuxa and Marlene Mattos, the blonde’s former agent, with whom he had a troubled breakup.

See the photo of the meeting:



Currently, Xuxa’s relationship with production is positive. To Fanttico, in November 2020, she recommended that the audience watch the film, and that the controversial sex scene was about fiction.

“I’m fine, otherwise Arnold Schwarzenegger should be in prison, because he killed a lot of people in his films (…) Anyone who hasn’t seen the film, please see it. Because this film talks about something very current, that exploration child, this is a lot of people’s reality. Not my reality, but a lot of people’s reality. So, before people criticize me, people should know that this exists, daily, in this country and throughout the world, but, above all, in this country. Many boys and girls are sold and sold to politicians, to people who say they have power, so it is very important for people to talk, yes, about this film,” said Xuxa.