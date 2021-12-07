Xuxa reunites with former child actor of the famous erotic scene in Amor, Estranho Amor · TV News

Xuxa Meneghel reunited with former child actor Marcelo Ribeiro, who starred with her in an erotic scene in Amor, Estranho Amor (1982). At the time, the presenter was 19 years old, and Ribeiro was 12. The scene generated repercussions because it was made with an underage actor and gave rise to accusations of pedophilia and pornography.

According to information from columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, the reunion was promoted by Pedro Bial, who is in charge of a documentary about the blonde for Globoplay, in partnership with Endemol. The journalist had already met Xuxa and Marlene Matos, who was her agent; the two had a troubled breakup.

The erotic scene between Ribeiro and Xuxa in the feature made people talk, and the presenter was accused of pedophilia. She spent years in court trying to prevent the film from being distributed on videotapes after it went out of theaters. Recently, the work was shown on Canal Brasil.

Names such as Tarcisio Meira and Vera Fisher were also in the production’s cast, but were not as impacted as Sasha Meneghel’s mother and the former child actor, who took two ten-year breaks from his artistic career. In 2007, Ribeiro starred in a pornographic film called Estranho Amor — that was his last acting job.

Almost 40 years after the film was shot, Xuxa and Marcelo watched the scene together, alongside Bial, to comment on the sequence in the documentary.

Check it out below: