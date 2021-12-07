Young is found dead after disappearing in Praia do Futuro this Sunday

The body of the therapist Scarllet Viana Braga was found this Monday, 6, at around 1 pm, by a team from the Ceara Fire Department (CBMCE), from the 1st Marine Rescue Company (1st CSMar). The young woman had been missing since the morning of this Sunday, 5, around 5:30 am, after entering the sea, at Praia do Futuro, in Fortaleza. Through social networks, the therapist’s family and friends announced her disappearance on Monday. A virtual solidarity chain was formed in search of information from the therapist.

The team of the Military Fire Department of Ceará State (CBMCE) was called yesterday morning about the disappearance of the young woman. Searches for the team began at 10 am and continued until 12 pm. At around 4 pm, the firefighters returned the search, which continued until 6 pm, with no sign of the therapist’s location. On Monday, the searches were carried out by a watercraft, where the young woman’s body was found earlier this afternoon by firefighters. A team from Forensics was called to the scene.

About the subject

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

In a post on the social network Instagram, this morning, the young woman’s mother, educator Edna Viana, even informed that she went to bathe in the sea with a friend and an acquaintance, and that they reported that she disappeared into the sea. “I ask for help to find my daughter Scarllet Viana Braga […] I’m not sure what happened. Yesterday I spent the whole day with firefighters and such, but I didn’t see much movement”, he wrote.

In a note sent to THE PEOPLE, the Military Fire Department of Ceará (CBMCE) informed that the family members were informed and lamented the death of the young woman. “With deep regret that we express our feelings to your family and friends,” he said.

According to the balance of operations of the corporation this weekend, from December 3rd to 5th, five people were saved from drowning, four tourists, two from São Paulo (SP) and two from Mato Grosso (MT), and one person from Fortaleza. In addition, 1,030 preventions were carried out, with warnings and guidelines for bathers on the beaches of the Capital.

Content always available and unlimited access. Subscribe O PEOPLE+ by clicking here

Doubts, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags