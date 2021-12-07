Young man survives after being bitten by crocodile in Zambia: ‘I was very lucky’

The British teenager was saved by friends and is recovering in hospital with injuries to her legs, feet and hips.

An accident startled a family of tourists in the Zambia last week. 18-year-old Amelie Osborn-Smith was on an inflatable dinghy ride when she was attacked by a crocodile, who snapped her leg and tried to drag her to the bottom of the water, near Victoria Falls. The victim fought the animal and was saved by friends. According to information from Osborn-Smith’s father, the young woman, who was transferred to a hospital in London, faces serious injuries to the leg and right foot, in addition to a dislocation of the hip.

In a video recorded by the hospital where she was treated in Zambia, she vented about the incident. “People say you see your life flashing before their eyes, but no, you just think, ‘How do I get out of this situation.’ Your brain speeds up. I was very, very lucky” said she, who also saw a life lesson in the episode, and does not intend to stop visiting the country even after the event: “I see now that life ends quickly. You must do everything while you can, and you must not let an incident stand in the way.”