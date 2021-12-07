Young man who sued his mother’s doctor for being born with spina bifida wins the right to a million dollar indemnity – Revista Crescer

+



20-year-old British Evie Toombes sued the general practitioner who cared for her mother before she became pregnant, alleging that she was not correctly informed about the importance of folic acid in pregnancy. As a result, the girl was born with spina bifida, a condition in which the baby’s spine and spinal cord do not develop in the uterus and lead to a host of complications. And, in a historic decision of the Supreme Court of London, announced last Thursday (02), the young woman won the right to a million dollar compensation.

Evie and her mother, Caroline (Photo: Reproduction/Mirror)

Judge Rosalind Coe supported Evie’s case and ruled that if her mother, Caroline Toombes, now 50, had been given the correct information about the role of folic acid in forming the baby’s neural tube and preventing malformations such as for her daughter, she would have postponed her attempts to get pregnant. He added: “Under the circumstances, there would have been a later conception, which would have resulted in a normal, healthy child. Therefore, I consider the claim to be successful in the responsibility.”

Today, despite being a recognized equestrian athlete, Evie has very limited mobility and, as she gets older, will need a wheelchair. The lawyers even said that the amount the young woman is claiming in the lawsuit must be large in order to cover the cost of her extensive care needs that she had (and will have) throughout her life. The case will still return to the court to settle the full amount of damages — unless this is agreed to by the parties outside of court.

Innovative, Judge Rosalind Coe’s unique decision sets a precedent so that, in England, a health care professional can be held responsible if he or she neglects to give guidance to a woman before conception and, as a result, she has a baby with a serious health condition.

The judgement

The court heard that in February 2001, Evie’s mother went to see doctor Philip Mitchell at Hawthorn Medical Practice in Skegness to explain her plans to have her first child. Lawyer in the case, Susan Rodway, told the court that Evie’s mother was eager to start a family after losing her parents: “This was a very precious decision. They refrained from having sex until they received advice at this appointment.”

Although they talked about folic acid during the consultation, Evie’s mother insists that the doctor did not warn her about the supplement’s importance in preventing spina bifida. “I was told that if I had been on a good diet beforehand, I wouldn’t have to take folic acid,” Caroline declared at the trial.

The doctor defended himself by saying that it was his common practice to tell prospective parents that 400 micrograms of folic acid should be taken by those preparing for pregnancy and throughout the first trimester. He claims that he certainly would have advised the mother to have a good diet and good levels of folic acid and denies having said that the supplements were not necessary.

Evie won the case in which she sued her mother’s doctor (Photo: Reproduction/Mirror)

About folic acid

When a woman tells her doctor that she wants to become pregnant, one of the first recommendations is to start taking a folic acid supplement as soon as possible. The ideal is to start taking this B-complex vitamin, also called folate, at least three months before conception, but studies suggest that every woman of childbearing age would ideally ingest 400 micrograms of folic acid a day (talk to your doctor about this possibility for your case).

Folic acid, which must continue to be ingested throughout the first trimester of pregnancy, is also found in dark green leafy vegetables, fruits and grains, but not enough to ensure that the baby’s spine develops properly, which it happens in the first four weeks of pregnancy. It prevents neural tube defects, failures in brain and spinal cord development, and also lowers the risk of a child being born with heart problems.

