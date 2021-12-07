Youth loses to São Paulo and keeps Grêmio alive in Serie A

In a direct game in the fight against relegation, Juventude was defeated 3-1 by São Paulo, at Morumbi stadium, on Monday night, and keeps Grêmio alive in the fight to stay in Serie A. Now, with 43 points , Verdão da Serra can be reached by the Grêmio team – which totals 40 – in the last round. Now, Ju will dry Cuiabá and Bahia. With the victory of Mato Grosso, the team of coach Jair Ventura returns to the relegation zone.

In the 38th round, Juventude face Corinthians, in Alfredo Jaconi. To escape relegation, it will be necessary to win the duel at home and hope for a stumbling block from Cuiabá or Bahia. On the Grêmio side, the situation is much more delicate. For Grêmio to stay in Serie A, Bahia and Juventude cannot score and Mancini’s men need a victory against the leader Atlético Mineiro. Bahians visit Fortaleza.

marking falters early

Playing at home and also needing the result in the fight against relegation, as well as Juventude, São Paulo opened the scoring early after four minutes. Rigoni arrived from the right, passed the marking well and crossed the head of striker Luciano, who deflected without a chance to goalkeeper Douglas Friederich. The São Paulo pressure remained for a few minutes, however, without much organization. Ju reorganized after the scare and managed to balance the actions.

In the 28th minute, it was Douglas’ turn to save Ju, who was struggling to lead to danger from Tiago Volpi’s goal. In a foul taken by striker Rigoni, the archer went to get in the corner with his fingertips. The game was tense for both teams with tough moves in midfield.

Goal opportunities were rare on both sides after the 1-0 and always came from set pieces. In another one, the Tricolor paulista managed to take advantage and expand the score at 42 minutes. Reinaldo took a corner kick, Luciano dodged and in the left hand striker Calleri puffed up the net. 2-0 and consolidated score until halftime.

Mood doesn’t last long

On the way back from halftime, the team from Rio Grande do Sul went on the attack to try to reduce the damage. From above, he took danger with attacker Wescley in the six minutes. He dribbled inside the penalty area, but ended up disarmed by Arboleda. At 13, midfielder Kim took a free kick and scared goalkeeper Volpi.

At 17 minutes, the team from Rio Grande do Sul managed to cash. Castilho went to the bottom line and crossed for Sorriso to push into the empty nets. The mood didn’t last long, as striker Luciano scored again for the São Paulo team. He took advantage of the long throw and the lack of definition in Ju’s defense to deflect and take off the goalkeeper.





Desperate, Ju launched into the attack, but failed in the lack of offensive creativity and the lack of play of their midfielders. Nervous on the field, the team from São Paulo held the ball, rotated and avoided giving space to the Gauchos. The posture yielded good results and the 3-1 remained until the final whistle.