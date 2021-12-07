Zayla turns the tables and rips even Tonico’s mustache; Understand · TV News

Clever, Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will find a trump card to no longer be in the hands of Tonico (Alexandre Nero) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The dressmaker will come across the evidence collected by Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) to accuse the deputy as a traitor to the motherland and will not destroy it. She will hide them to have an ace up her sleeve against her lover in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

The lawyer takes advantage of the fact that the deputy is in the Paraguayan War (1864-1870) to search his office in the Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão newspaper. The searches will soon yield results, when he will come across a payment receipt that links the “moustache” to a spy inside the Brazilian embassy in the neighboring country.

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will be excited to discover that Tonico could be imprisoned for up to 20 years and will suggest that Nélio take the clues immediately to Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella). He will, however, ask for a little more time to continue with the investigations.

Batista’s son (Ernani Moraes), however, will bitterly regret this in the scenes that will be shown from the next Monday (13). Zayla will find and pilfer the folder full of compromising documents against the antagonist played by Alexandre Nero.

Heslaine Vieira’s character will not leave any trace, and the boy will believe that the evidence was subtracted by Nino (Rafaelle Casuccio). The journalist will return from the conflict with Solano López (Roberto Birindelli) ready to redeem himself from his evil deeds and put Tonico behind bars.

Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) in the six o’clock soap opera

He will even flee court with Celestina (Bel Kutner) towards Europe to write a book about the war. The first excerpts, taken in the middle of the battlefield, make it clear that the publication will fall like a bomb to the villain’s reputation.

Zayla, by the way, will need to pull the ace out of his sleeve faster than he’d have imagined. After all, Tonico will realize that he was made a fool by his lover when he discovers that Samuel (Michel Gomes) is actually Jorge – and will only rest after making him rot in jail.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#84 – What happened to Alex in Secret Truths 2?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.