Zé Ricardo opines on players leaving, indicates reinforcements and will form a new coaching staff at Vasco | Vasco

Officially announced on Saturday, Zé Ricardo prepares his presentation to Vasco. The new coach is scheduled to arrive in Rio next Wednesday and began negotiations to reform not only the cast but also the workgroup.

With Zé Ricardo, Vasco will have a new technical committee. The coach will bring the assistant Cleber dos Santos, his faithful squire at clubs like Botafogo, Fortaleza and Internacional, who was also in Qatar SC, the duo’s last job – the two are dealing in Doha with the move to return to Brazil. In addition, the club negotiates with another assistant and a physical trainer. The trend is for these to be announced after Brasileirão.

Since the work of reformulating the football department began, something commanded by President Jorge Salgado, Vasco has only announced the departure of players. With Cano as the most recent, the list reaches eight names. Reinforcements will begin to arrive as the governing body is formed, but Zé Ricardo is already working on nominating some names. The coach also commented on the outputs.

The tendency is for the cast to re-appear on January 3rd and the pre-season to take place at CT Moacyr Barbosa – the calendar indicates a debut in Carioca on the 23rd against Volta Redonda.