Zez di Camargo reveals having sex on the street with Graciele Lacerda – Comportamento

Zez di Camargo opened the game and spoke about the routine of intimacy with his fiancee, Graciele Lacerda (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

the countryman



Zez di Camargo



, 59 years old, from the duo with



Lucian



, he gave intimate details of his sex life and explained how to spice up the relationship with the bride,



Graciele Lacerda



, 41, after about 15 years together.

In



2014



, the singer divorced



Zilu Godoi



, who was married since



1982



, from whose union the three children were born:



Wanessa



,



Igor



and



Camila



.

the owner of the hit



love



and the digital influencer fell in love and had a relationship when the artist was still engaged. Currently, the two live together.

In a magazine interview



Who



,



Zez



he told how he works to keep the flame burning, and not let the relationship fall into a routine. The musician confessed to going to the motel, having sex in the car parked on a street in the open sky, among other tricks. Still, he stressed that he likes the adrenaline that these outdoor sex experiences bring.

“She makes a date with me, she produces just for me… Let’s have dinner, go to the motel, park the car in the street and [transamos] inside the car. If we do that when we’re dating, why not when we get married?”, he said.

“The danger of being on the street and someone passing by, having to bow your head… There’s all of that. It’s worth it as hell. You have to live it your whole life,” he explained.

J



graciele



ensured that she and her loved one, who were already united, became even closer to each other during the confinement caused by the pandemic of



Covid-19



.

“We were always very close, very partners, very united. For us the pandemic was not difficult. Perhaps for couples who almost never saw each other, it must have been more complicated,” he declared.