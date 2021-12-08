10 night life habits that help in the weight loss process – 12/06/2021

When it comes to losing weight, changes in night habits are essential to lose weight without harming your health. At the end of the day, food can be an outlet for stress and more impulsive food choices can occur. The good news is that simple routine changes already contribute to weight loss.

According to Celso Cukier, a nutrologist at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, there is less caloric consumption at night, which is why it is important to keep an eye on excesses. “Eating is a pleasurable and necessary act for our survival, but it is necessary to check for excesses and little nutritional variability. During sleep, we recharge our energy and this period deserves attention”, he says.

Here are 10 night habits that contribute to weight loss.

Image: iStock

1. Plan and organize

Sometimes having to cook after work is an impediment to maintaining healthy eating habits. In these cases, it is tempting to opt for items such as fast food and fried foods, as preparing a nutritious meal is usually time-consuming.

That’s why it’s important to plan the weekly menu in advance: it’s worth preparing some options on the weekend and freezing.

Some leaves can also be sanitized in advance and stored in the refrigerator. This facilitates the consumption of salads and vegetables, which increase satiety due to fiber.

Another attitude that reduces hunger at the end of the day is to have times to eat and avoid skipping meals. It is essential to get organized for breakfast, intermediate snacks, lunch and dinner.

2. Keeping yourself busy

Who has never been idle overnight and suddenly felt like eating? Most of the time, the chosen foods are high in calories and poorly nutritious. In this situation, it’s important to keep busy and do pleasurable activities like reading or listening to music.

“It is very common for people to seek food when they are bored or depressed. Food consumption for reasons of affectivity is much more prevalent than hunger”, emphasizes Marcella Garcez, nutritionist and director of Abran (Brazilian Association of Nutrology).

Image: iStock

3. Sleep well

Those who do not sleep well or less than they should have a greater risk of gaining weight. In these cases, there is a change in metabolism, increasing appetite, impairing self-control and making decision-making difficult. The ideal is to sleep earlier, to avoid that urge to have a snack, and for about 7 hours a night.

According to Renata Liboni, endocrinologist and professor of medicine at PUCPR (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná), sleep plays an important role in weight regulation. “People who sleep poorly or for insufficient time tend to consume, on average, 500 calories more than those who do not have sleep disorders. And in addition to increased caloric consumption, the preference is greater for foods with higher sugar and fat content. “, says the expert.

4. Do moderate exercise

The importance of physical activity for those who want to lose weight is undeniable. As it is not always possible to exercise in the morning, some people practice physical activities at night. In this case, it is necessary to be aware of the excess, the intensity and how the body reacts, so as not to harm sleep.

“The practice of physical activity releases hormones that are stimulants. Some people who perform strenuous exercise at night may feel more agitated, which interferes with night sleep,” adds Garcez.

5. Don’t overdo it at dinner

Some people feel hungrier at night and go overboard at dinner. That’s why it’s important to keep an eye on what’s on your plate. It pays to invest in lighter meals and include leaner protein (chicken and fish), fiber (vegetables), complex carbohydrates (brown rice) and good fats (seeds and oilseeds).

Caffeinated, highly spicy foods, carbonated drinks, simple carbohydrates, sweets, sweets, deep fried foods should be avoided. In addition, the recommendation is to avoid food consumption 2 hours before bedtime.

Image: iStock

6. Decrease stress

Constant stress significantly affects your ability to maintain a healthy weight. A person who is very stressed releases hormones, such as cortisol, in excess in the body, which helps to gain weight, as it slows down the metabolism.

It is also common for the person to have more desire to eat sweets or other foods to compensate for a stressful situation. Normally, people who are constantly stressed also sleep less, have little time to exercise, or skip meals more.

7. Do not consume alcoholic beverages

Consuming alcohol, especially in large quantities, brings several harms to health. When it comes to weight loss, it directly interferes because it is high in calories and does not have important nutrients for the body.

The habit mainly affects the liver, changing the way the body metabolizes and stores carbohydrates and fats. Alcohol also makes it easier to choose less healthy foods to go with it, such as fried foods and snacks.

“Initially, it also has a sedative effect, when consumed in small amounts. However, in larger amounts, it causes insomnia and changes in the normal sleep architecture, shortening its duration”, explains Liboni.

8. Don’t break into the fridge at dawn

In some cases, people wake up hungry at night or have insomnia and decide to eat. The attitude is not recommended, but if the urge is difficult to control, it is necessary to look for low-calorie foods such as fruit or natural yogurt.

As tempting as it may be, the ideal is to avoid foods high in sugar like cakes and ice cream. These items are high in calories and do not bring satiety. Stimulating foods such as coffee and soft drinks should also not be eaten during this period.

If the behavior is frequent, seek specialized help to verify that it is not the case of an eating disorder such as night eating syndrome or binge eating.

Image: iStock

9. Stay away from electronic devices

For many people, a very common way to relax after a stressful day is to feed yourself by watching TV or videos on your cell phone. However, this habit leads to overeating and, consequently, to weight gain.

When eating and entertaining, it is common to go overboard and ingest more than you should. Electronic devices inhibit the satiety signals that the body sends, increasing food intake. Paying attention to your body’s signals, noticing whether you’re eating out of hunger, boredom or binge eating helps control your weight.

“Eating while looking at the small screen makes you eat quickly and not chew your food well. Doing both at the same time distracts the brain and it does not receive the information that the person is eating and, mainly, that they are already satisfied “, says Michele Melo, nutritionist and coordinator of the nutrition course at Unime Itabuna (BA).

10. Avoid simple carbohydrates

It is best to avoid simple carbohydrates at night, as they raise your blood sugar (blood glucose) level, which causes your insulin to spike. This hormone favors the accumulation of body fat.

According to Melo, whenever possible, opt for complex carbohydrates, which are more slowly digested and give more satiety. “Foods such as rice, pasta and whole-grain bread, as well as sweet potatoes, chickpeas and cassava are part of this group”, highlights the nutritionist.