10 things that cause the problem and you might not know

Having bad breath is something that can cause a lot of embarrassment, especially when the person who has the problem doesn’t know, which is very common. The others move away, are embarrassed to warn you and the situation can extend. The reasons for bad breath to arise are many. Check out the ten most common ones below:

1. Drinks

A night of beers can give you more than a hangover. Even though alcohol is a liquid, it can actually dry out the mouth, which stimulates the bacteria that cause halitosis, the medical term for bad breath. Caffeinated beverages, spicy foods and cigarettes can also cause the problem. Dry mouth does not produce as much saliva while we sleep, which explains “morning breath”.

2. The language

Bacteria on the tongue are the main cause of bad breath. Clean yours with your toothbrush or a tongue scraper. Scrapers will do a little better job. Avoid plastic ones, which can break, and metal ones, which can be sharp.

3. Low Carbohydrate Diet

When you cut carbs and increase the amount of protein you eat, your body starts burning fat for energy. This process produces compounds called ketones, which cause bad breath. In that case, better dental hygiene will not solve the problem, as this is not the cause. You can mask your breath with sugarless gum for a while.

4. Cold

As if they weren’t irritating enough, respiratory tract infections like colds and bronchitis can also cause bad breath. That’s because odor-causing bacteria like to feed on mucus (yes, it’s disgusting). And if you have a stuffy nose, you’re more likely to breathe through your mouth, which can dry it out.

5. Ulcer

Yes, the ulcer itself may not be the problem. But a type of bacteria that causes ulcers, the Helicobacter pylori, can also trigger bad breath, according to a study published in Journal of Medical Microbiology. Treating the bacteria can eliminate the bad odor. Your doctor can test you for H. pylori and prescribe antibiotics.

Check out:

6. Medicines

More than 400 prescription and over-the-counter medications, including antidepressants and allergy medications, can choke saliva flow. This fluid helps cleanse food and bacteria, keeping bad breath under control. Changing your meds isn’t always an option, so the American Dental Association recommends that you stay hydrated and chew sugar-free gum to keep your mouth moist. Special oral rinses can also help.

7. Tonsil stones

Also known as tonsil cases, these small, white clumps – made up of hardened bacteria, food particles, dead cells and mucus – get trapped in the wrinkles of the tonsils and on the back of the tongue. They are generally harmless except for the smell. They often dislodge on their own, but sometimes you can speed up the process by gargling with salt water. Your dentist may have other options for you.

8. Dried fruit

They are very rich in sugar and odor-causing bacteria love to feed on them. 1/4 cup of raisins contains 21 grams of sugar; the same amount of dried apricots is 17 grams. It’s like eating 4-5 teaspoons of pure sugar. Also, dried fruit is sticky, so it can get stuck in and between teeth. After eating, be sure to floss and brush.

9. Acid reflux or heartburn

These are two symptoms of GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease), a common digestive disorder. Your bad breath could be due to some undigested food coming back, or it could be that irritation from the stomach acid is causing post-nasal drip. Ask your doctor for help if you frequently experience heartburn.

10. Cracked teeth and fillings

Teeth can trap food particles and generate bacteria, resulting in tooth decay, gum disease and bad breath. Improperly fitting dentures can cause the same problems. All the more reason to schedule regular dentist appointments.

Source: WebMD

See too