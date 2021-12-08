13 things Mariana Ferrão does for health and well-being – 12/06/2021

Commanded by journalist Mariana Ferrão, 43, it premieres on Wednesday, December 8th, at 11 am, the second season of VivaBem Connection. Altogether, there will be 16 programs that will address topics such as health, sleep, nutrition and mental balance. The program, which is part of the schedule of UOL in Summer 2022, will be shown every wednesday on UOL and in the channel of UOL on YouTube, and is produced in partnership with MOV.

Founder and CEO of Soul.Me, a company that produces content about mental and emotional health to transform people’s lives, Mariana began taking care of health and well-being while still in her teens. “It was when I was 17 years old, after a serious condition of depression and panic syndrome in which I thought about taking my own life a few times”, says the Live well.

Treatment and adherence to a new lifestyle came after the journalist’s mother said that if she didn’t want to help herself, no one could do it for her. Mariana decided to move, went to the psychiatrist, took medication and started therapy. “The therapist gave me three tips that became the pillars of my health: taking care of my diet, sleeping well and exercising.”

Below, Mariana tells 13 things she does to have a healthy lifestyle:

1) Meditation

Image: iStock

“I started to meditate by chance, at age 12, when I got a meditation book from a friend who owned a used bookstore. I fell in love with that state I got into when I did the exercises. I came to understand that meditation was a point of contact with myself, with a Mariana that I didn’t know, with an internal world that I didn’t have access to, and I started to understand several things about myself.

Meditation is my daily pill for self-knowledge, for decanting my thoughts, for dealing with my emotions, for stopping at times when I have a full schedule to understand what is a priority. I think meditation has this power, it helps me to direct my life.”

2) Tai Chi Chuan

“I’ve been practicing Tai Chi Chuan for six months, every Monday at 7 am. Tai Chi is an ancient art whose main philosophy is relaxation. In this way, I feel that I can’t do anything without being relaxed: I can’t learn, play, eat, give a good talk.

Tai Chi requires a lot physically because of the slowness of movement, it makes me sweat and burns my leg like few squats. It also takes concentration, focus and mastery over my own mind that wants to ‘kill’ the teacher when he says: ‘Repeat again’.

During the repetition of basic postures and sequences, I am able to differentiate between what is an anticipated suffering of my mind, such as: ‘I can’t take it, I’m giving up’ and what I actually realize. Tai Chi takes root, and because I always do it on Mondays, it gives me the feeling throughout the week: ‘I can do it and I can do things lightly and peacefully.’

3) Dance

“I do classical ballet, on Wednesdays; and modern dance, on Fridays. Ballet is a challenge because it’s something I don’t do well and because it reminds me how much I thought it wasn’t for me as a child because I was chubby and watching. the other skinny girls. Ballet requires concentration, I like it because it makes me stay there, in that moment, in the now, in the present, where I need to forget about all the other issues and problems.

Modern dance is the place that brings me to myself, that connects me with my feminine, with my desire to express myself in a way that sometimes doesn’t only occur through words, but through art. This brings me a lot of well-being.”

4) Bike and treadmill during meetings

Image: iStock

“When I don’t take the two dance classes, I go to the gym and have meetings on the bike and on the treadmill. I feel that meeting walking or pedaling helps me to think better, makes me more focused and is a way to keep me moving.

Of course I don’t do all the meetings there, but using that time to cycle, whether it’s an exercise bike at home or at the gym, is really good for me. The body and still emotions make us sick. Putting yourself in motion is putting out, sweating, transforming, I use exercise a lot for this purpose.”

5) good sleep

“For me, I would sleep when the sun goes down, but obviously I can’t. I try to sleep early, at 10 pm at the latest. If it goes past 10 pm it makes me very bad, the next day is bad. It’s morning, I wake up between 5:30 am and 6:00 am If I watch a little TV at the end of the day, it’s something light that doesn’t make me feel turned on or scared, I prefer a quieter schedule: I put my cell phone to charge, I don’t see any more messages, I dim the lights in the house, I have dinner, I shower and change into my pajamas. Sleep is very important to me.”

6) Relaxing Mantras and Songs

“Music soothes me, especially mantras and songs related to spirituality. I listen to it when I’m putting on my makeup, between meetings, and just before bed. I like music in my daily life, eventually I even put some on and dance to get in in contact with this fun, playful Mariana who exists inside me and who enjoys it, but who sometimes runs out of space in the middle of the busy schedule.”

7) Write

Image: Elle Mundus/iStock

“One habit I have as a mental and emotional health care provider is writing daily in various ways: like therapy homework, poems to myself, a diary when I’m angry. , it is the purging of my emotions, of getting in touch with them in another way, of making them materialize in a creative way.

When I write, I give a destination to my emotions and I can see them better. It helps me in the process of self-knowledge, of keeping my mental health and calm.”

8) Avoid bad news

“Now that I no longer work in daily journalism, one choice I make is not to watch news, especially bad news. Of course I know what’s going on and I understand the context of what we’re experiencing. But I’m not that person who gets mad at the newspaper. reading and clicking the sensational headlines that will only make me think about the terrible stories. I know how much it hurts me and how much it gets nowhere.

If these are stories that have already happened and that we cannot act on, I see no reason to see them other than to be stuck in anguish, anxiety and fear. I completely cut it out of my life.”

9) Without flour, meat and chicken

Image: Getty Images

“I’m a well-regulated person with food, when doing an exercise in self-observation, I realized that some foods were bad for me, including flour, present in bread. I noticed that excess flour was bad for me from a digestive point of view, my intestines didn’t work so well, sometimes I had a lot of headaches, it changed my emotional state. I practically eliminated the flour from my life. I only eat bread, for example, when I feel like it, and it’s still not French bread , is usually a multi-grain, natural leavened bread with more fiber.

It is important to emphasize that this issue involving my eating habits is very individual, I am talking about myself particularly, what works and what does not work for me, I do not want it to be a recipe for anyone.

My diet is geared towards what I don’t unpack, but peel at the most, cook or grill. It basically consists of the consumption of vegetables, legumes and fish as a source of animal protein. It’s been a while since I’ve had meat and chicken because of the taste and because my digestion has been getting worse and worse.

For breakfast, I like to eat omelets and fruits with good fats, like avocados. I feel it is good for my skin, hair and nails. At lunch, I make a good salad plate before eating and then eat brown rice, beans and fish fillet. At night, I try to have an early dinner, preferably between 6 pm and 7 pm, so I can sleep early. I have soup or repeat the lunch menu, but with fewer vegetables and no carbohydrates.”

10) Deep Breaths

“It’s not easy, but a habit I’ve been trying to establish is to take 3 deep breaths before eating. Breathe, look at the plate and the food. Breathe, look at the colors. Breathe, look at the textures. we eat a little, we manage to eat less. It’s something I have to do more often, when I get it, I feel it makes me feel good.”

11) Contact with nature

“At least once a week, I try to be in contact with nature, whether in parks in São Paulo, on weekend trips or watching and petting the tree in front of my window.

I feel that nature teaches that life is cyclical, that there are limits, that it is necessary to have resilience and patience because we do not bear fruit every day. She also teaches that we need care, such as watering and pruning. I really enjoy using this observation of nature to bring lessons to my life that I can apply, this contact makes me feel good.”

12) Cultivation of relationships

Image: Kampus Production/ Pexels

“Some studies have shown that cultivating healthy relationships is one of the most important things if we want to live well, long and happy. I want to live well, long, die at 107 and be happy until the end.

I try to cultivate relationships, sending affectionate messages throughout the day, sharing a song I heard on Spotify or sending a poem and writing: ‘I remembered you’. I send messages when I miss them, call my friends who I know are having some difficulty, ask how they solved the problem they were facing.

These small gestures cost very little of our energy, but they feed us a lot. I think that we need more and more that building of bonds, that nourishment for our soul that are our relationships, friendships.”

13) Quality time with children

“I have two children, Miguel, aged 8; and João, aged 5. I stay with them, I talk at dinner time without a cell phone, I ask them what they want to do. I take this time to play, observe, be present, give attention, connect with them. Sometimes we are at home and, even close, we are so far away. This is part of my routine, of building this relationship with them, they are the most special part of my life.”