20% fall in shares left company cheap, says Credit Suisse

The 20% drop in Weg (WEGE3) since its maximum in October, it made the stock cheap and attractive, points out the Credit Suisse in a report sent to customers.

According to the Swiss bank, at the same time as the paper falls, profit rises, surpassing its competitors by 40% and even more when we look at the last few months.

“As a result of such a mismatch (lower stock performance and higher performance on expected earnings), Weg suffered a significant reduction in relative rankings,” he says.

Credit calculates that the stock is trading 39 times price over earnings, while premiums are:

at the lowest levels since 2019 for its global industrial peers;

below historical average (2 years) for high quality sites;

at a record low for their names linked to the solar industry;

“No reason to turn negative. The main pillars remain intact. We do not see fundamental reasons for such a relative reduction”, he argues.

In addition, analysts Daniel Gasparete and Pedro Hajnal say that the company’s third-quarter results and investor’s day support the two main pillars of the thesis, namely, strong growth and high profitability.

“Recent guidance provided by international peers points to strong demand in 2022 and resilient pricing power amid high inflation, thus supporting our expectation of high 10% revenue growth and high margins,” he adds.

Even so, Credit cut the target price from R$46 to R$44, a potential increase of 33%, with an outperform recommendation, that is, a potential above the market average.

“We continue to view Weg as a strong growth and highly profitable story, leveraging secular trends, while possessing defensive characteristics unique to a turbulent 2022,” he argues.

Among the risks pointed out by analysts are the worsening of the pandemic, the energy crisis, the appreciation of the real and rising costs.