2021 Farm: MC Gui appeals to his bride after betrayal with Aline

In “A Fazenda 13”, MC Gui seems to have sensed that his fiancée, Beatriz Michelle she is not at all satisfied with her conduct at the rural headquarters. The dancer made an outburst on Twitter after the pawn shake the duvet with Aline Mineiro, as well as Mirella, before announcing her divorce with Dynho Alves.

At dawn this Tuesday (07), hours after the tweets from his beloved, the funkeiro made an appeal to the bride and her family, to receive him if he is eliminated. “Oh, love, for God’s sake, I hope you’re still there. Don’t put me through this. Wait for me in the bungalow, family, gather my friends.”, he asked after Sthe Matos, who still doesn’t know he’s there. single, speculate about the final and how they would be received by the family.

“My stuff is going to be crazy, Zé, with money or without money”, completed the funkeiro, laughing, in the pool while talking to the influencer and Dynho, another one who has no idea that he will also leave the program as a single. “It will be there at the door of the hotel waiting for you”, soothed the dancer.

MC Gui’s fiancée vents after he shakes the quilt with Aline Mineiro

This Monday (06), internet users, who had already been noticing the proximity between Aline Mineiro and MC Gui, pointed out a possible masturbation of the child on the colleague under the duvet.

The ex-panicat lives an open relationship with Léo Lins and was even pivotal in the termination of Tiago Piquilo and Tânia Mara before the elimination of the sertanejo. MC Gui, on the other hand, is the fiance of Beatriz Michelle, who made a sequence of tweets, unburdening herself after the repercussions of the situation.

“We do everything for each other, we give ourselves in full, to receive this,” she wrote. “That’s life! Ups and downs, loves, disappointments… And EVERYTHING can be for our best, I choose to be stronger and stronger when life disappoints me”, he then reflected.

“I look at myself and just see how awesome and awesome I am! How much I did, do and always will do everything for those I love. Nothing is my fault, nothing”, added Beatriz, who is part of Faustão’s ballet in Band .