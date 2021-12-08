2nd instance PEC: rapporteur postpones opinion vote after parties maneuver to overthrow project | Policy

The strategy launched this morning by parties from the Centrão and the left, such as the PT and the PSB, consisted of exchanging members of the committee in favor of the proposal for opposing deputies.

Trad claimed that there was a “sudden and sudden change” in commission members and that he acted to prevent his opinion from going “to the slaughterhouse”.

“I withdraw my report and request that you defer [a votação] for another opportunity when then we will re-evaluate the political conditions so that my report does not go in a selfless and meek way to the slaughterhouse”, said Trad during the commission’s meeting on Wednesday.

The collegiate’s legislative adviser counted 19 movements made by parties such as MDB, PSC, Republicans, PL, PP, DEM, PSDB, Solidarity, PT, PSB and PDT. The committee has 34 members and 34 substitutes.

The president of the commission, Aliel Machado (PSB-PR), said that, with the withdrawal of the report, the matter would not even be discussed.

“For procedural reasons, when the rapporteur requests the withdrawal of his report, the object is lost. There will be no discussion of the opinion because the opinion no longer exists”, he stated.

The proposal being debated in the commission changes the Constitution so that the execution of the sentence is immediate after the conviction in second instance.

In addition to the penal area, the PEC deals with the execution of sentences in other fields of law, such as tax, labor and electoral law.

Currently, Article 5 of the Constitution says that “no one will be found guilty until the final and unappealable sentence of a criminal sentence”. The final and unappealable decision is the stage in which no more appeals can be made.

In his opinion, the rapporteur of the PEC foresees that the final and unappealable decision would be after the second instance. In certain situations, the defendant could still appeal to another instance, but the appeal would not prevent the final decision and, consequently, the beginning of the sentence.

In practice, for example, if a defendant is sentenced to prison in the second instance, he could already serve his sentence in jail without waiting for appeals to higher courts.

Today, in these cases, according to an understanding of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the execution of the penalty only happens after the process has passed through all instances. However, the court has already changed its position on the subject.

Since 1988, the year of promulgation of the Constitution, to 2009, the understanding according to which imprisonment could be decreed after sentencing in second instance prevailed in the STF.

In 2009, however, the STF decided that the convict could remain free until all appeals in the Judiciary were exhausted, out of respect for the principle of presumption of innocence.

In 2016, the STF again understood that the sentence could be executed from the conviction in second instance.

In 2019, the STF changed its understanding once again, deciding that the execution of the sentence only happens with the so-called final and unappealable decision, at the end of the entire appeals phase.