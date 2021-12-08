3 Myths About Urinary Incontinence You Need to Know

THE urinary incontinence it is a recurrent disorder mainly among women, and this attendance may be the cause of so many myths about the condition. According to the Brazilian Society of Urology (SBU), it affects about 35% of women over 40 years old, after menopause, and 40% of pregnant women — but, to a lesser extent, it can affect people of all ages.

According to “The Sun”, where the information comes from, the two main types of urinary incontinence are of effort and by urgency. Stress urinary incontinence occurs when a small amount of urine it is released in situations such as sneezing, coughing, laughing and exercising. Urge urinary incontinence, on the other hand, happens when the detrusor muscle of the bladder twitches alone, without the order of the brain, causing the body to expel urine too soon. In a partnership with women’s health technology brand Elvie, physical therapist Claire Borne is dedicated to demystifying this subject in an accessible way; check out:

Myth 1: Only older women have urinary incontinence

According to the physiotherapist, 67% of women between 18 and 34 years experience a leak or leak at least once a week, which is reinforced by general practitioner Zoe Williams: “[A incontinência] it affects women of all ages, and it can also happen to men.”

Myth 2: Leaks are “rare”

With data from a survey carried out by Elvie, Claire explains that this is not true, as 88% of women claimed to have already experienced urinary leakage. However, the professional emphasizes that the disorder is more likely to happen in women over 30 years old, and factors such as pregnancy, normal birth, obesity and menopause they can also cause greater recurrence.

Myth 3: Nothing can be done about it

“Urine leaks can be resolved, and exercises for the pelvic floor they are the primary treatment for incontinence”, declares the physiotherapist. She adds that a strong and flexible pelvic floor will allow the body to hold the urine, and recommends the practice of exercise exercises. Kegel.

How to prevent urine leakage

• Strengthen your pelvic floor muscles by practicing exercises recommended by a specialist;

• Take care of your bladder by reducing your intake of irritants such as caffeine and alcohol;

• If you are experiencing urine leaks or find yourself urinating more often during the day or night, seek medical help.

