343 apologizes for the lack of pre-load of the Halo Infinite campaign • Eurogamer.pt

Raju Singh 3 hours ago

Players will need to download more than 29GB.

343 apologized for the lack of pre-load for the Halo Infinite campaign, which will be available in a few hours, especially as this represents a download in excess of 29GB.

Brian Jarrard of 343i turned to Twitter to leave a message to players and shared the official information about the download size, which will be lower for those who have already installed multiplayer.

“Although it’s not possible to download the Halo Infinite campaign in advance, sorry, you can get started early by installing the multiplayer pack if you haven’t already and save yourself some time.”

Halo Infinite will be available from 6 pm in Lisbon and those who were waiting for the possibility of downloading it in advance were officially informed that this is not possible.

Installing the campaign and multiplayer is a 48.42GB download, but if you’ve already installed the MP you’ll need to download 29.83GB (3.97GB is multiplayer upgrade).

