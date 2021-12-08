‘A Fazenda’: Not knowing she’s single, Sthe Matos celebrates their dating anniversary | Television



Sthe Matos and MC Gui talk about their respective pairs in ‘A Fazenda’ – Reproduction

Sthe Matos and MC Gui talk about their respective pairs in ‘A Fazenda’reproduction

Published 08/12/2021 07:54

Rio – Confined in “A Fazenda 13”, digital influencer Sthe Matos doesn’t even suspect that she is no longer engaged to businessman Victor Igoh. At dawn this Wednesday, Sthe took advantage of a conversation with MC Gui about places to go out in Bahia to declare herself for her ex-fiancé. “Mozi, I love you. I miss you. A year and a month together. It was yesterday,” Sthe said.

MC Gui, who also has a girlfriend outside of confinement and also caused controversy because of his behavior with Aline Mineiro, also declared himself to his beloved. “Three years, life. I’m dying to miss your lap, your kiss. Oh, I miss you. Hang in there,” said the funkeiro.

“Wow, I miss my white boy, old man,” continued Sthe Matos. “From your Bombadinho”, joked MC Gui about Victor Igoh’s physique. “Wow, my God. That’s it. Can you imagine us getting home? It’s going to be like that love at first sight,” concluded Sthe.

end of engagement

Victor Igoh put an end to the relationship because of Sthe’s attitudes on the reality show on Record. The influencer maintains a very close friendship with dancer Dynho Alves, which displeased her fiance. And it also displeased Dynho’s wife, MC Mirella, who filed for divorce even though Dynho was still in confinement.

In a statement, Victor Igoh stated that he intended to wait for Sthe to leave the program to talk. But, the latest events, in which the digital influencer said through codes that she ran her hand over Dynho’s private parts, made the businessman anticipate the end of the engagement.