A Place in the Sun: Christian meets Tullius on the brink of death and makes his decision





In the next chapters of “Um Lugar ao Sol”, Christian (Cauã Reymond) will show a villainous side that has not yet been introduced to the public. The good guy will see Túlio (Daniel Dantas) lying on the ground and will hesitate to ask his colleague for help.

Upon arriving earlier at the company, the twin will see the villain lying on the floor, next to the coffee machine. “An ambulance. Please. I think I am…”, he will say.

Christian, who was forced to participate in a company diversion scheme and had his identity discovered, will hesitate to help the villain. “Just a minute. I’ll be right back,” he will say.

Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) will quickly call the emergency, but after being attended to, he will be unsure whether to call for rescue or just let his rival die.

The good guy will stay in this clash until Túlio begs for help again. “Hello, yes please, I need an ambulance, it’s an emergency. My colleague, I think he has a heart attack”, he will say on his cell phone.

“I’ll send a unit right away”, the attendant will say. “Okay, but how long will it take? What if he doesn’t resist?” he’ll ask. “Give me the address, please. In the meantime, I’m going to transfer it to the doctor who will guide you”, he will reply.

The moment the professional asks Christian to test the manager’s vitals, he will pass out. “Calm down, sir. He must have had cardiac arrest. I need you to open his shirt and punch him hard in the chest,” the rescuer will say.

After following the guidelines, the villain will wake up and a while later will appear at the hospital in recovery.