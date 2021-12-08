Abel captains: Palmeiras will have new leadership on the field with the departure of Felipe Melo | palm trees

Palmeiras will make an important change in the leadership of its squad in the 2022 season. Without Felipe Melo, who will not have his contract renewed, Abel Ferreira’s team will have a new captain from the disputes of the Campeonato Paulista and the FIFA Club World Cup.

In the absence of Felipe Melo, who most wore the armband at Verdão was defender Gustavo Gómez. The Paraguayan even shared with the steering wheel the responsibility of lifting the Libertadores champion trophy in the 2020 and 2021 editions.

1 of 3 Gustavo Gómez and Felipe Melo, from Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras Gustavo Gómez and Felipe Melo, from Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras

In press conferences, Abel has already highlighted the importance of having a group with references that serve as a basis for younger people. In the assessment of the technical committee, the group from Palma counts on experienced leaders.

The captains of Palmeiras in 2021:

Felipe Melo: 33 times

Gustavo Gómez: 17 times

willian: six times

Weverton: four times

Jailson: three times

Marcos Rocha and Luiz Adriano: twice

Gustavo Scarpa, Lucas Lima and Vinicius Silvestre: once

Last Monday, goalkeeper Vinicius Silvestre, 27, was responsible for wearing the captain’s armband of Palmeiras in the goalless draw with Athletico, for the penultimate round of the Brazilian Championship.

With the squad on vacation, the tendency is for the goalkeeper to be chosen again in the game against Ceará, next Thursday, which ends the 2021 season of Verdão.

2 of 3 Vinicius Silvestre, Palmeiras goalkeeper — Photo: Fabio Menotti / Ag. Palmeiras Vinicius Silvestre, Palmeiras goalkeeper — Photo: Fabio Menotti / Ag. Palmeiras

Hired in 2017, Felipe Melo became captain of Palmeiras only at the beginning of the 2020 season, after the arrival of Vanderlei Luxemburgo. He led the team in the conquests of Paulistão (2020), Copa do Brasil (2020) and Libertadores (2020 and 2021).

In previous achievements, Verdão had the leaderships of Zé Roberto (Brazil Cup 2015), Dudu (Brasileirão 2016) and Bruno Henrique (2018 Brasileirão).

