Actor Marcos Oliveira, known as Beiçola, is hospitalized in Rio

O best of the afternoon received actor and comedian Marcos Oliveira in April 2021. In an interview, he revealed that he was experiencing financial difficulties due to lack of work.
“We have two factors: one is the problem of age, that old people don’t have opportunities. Retired is to die for. It is a wish of the leader of our country, which means that there is less pension to pay. Paul himself spoke there! They want most of the old people to die”, said Oliveira.
“After 60 years there is a guillotine that ends its existence. The old man’s roles have not changed: they are cachectic, from 50 to 60 years ago. The old man today is dynamic, he wants to work, flirt, dance and produce something. Of course, it won’t be 12 hours of work, but you can work six hours to pay for the medication”, he added.
Isolated at home for 1 year and 3 months, the interpreter from Beiçola is depending on the help of friends to survive. “I want to work on my accounts, I need to be helpful. Need [de ajuda], but I don’t really like this handout thing. I have a friend in Portugal who sends me money, people are helping me, but it reached a limit where I no longer have anything”, he explained.