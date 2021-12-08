After a crime, Barbara makes a risky decision

In the next chapters of a place in the sun, Janine (Indira Nascimento) discovers that Barbarian (Alinne Moraes) assumed the authorship of one of her texts and was the winner of a literary competition.

The writer, then, unmasks her classmate and demands that she tell the truth to everyone. However, the daughter of Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​makes a risky decision and makes a proposal to his colleague.

Barbara offers a very valuable gem and shocks her. “Amazing how rich think everything is for sale”. returns Janine. “I’m not looking to buy your talent. I am proposing an exchange. 300,000 reais is what it’s worth, at the very least”, argues the spoiled one.

Which completes: “And I imagine, although your work is worth much more, that it is a worthy value for a proposal, as if I had placed an order with you. My God, is this really so wrong?“, asks Christian’s wife (Cauã Reymond). “You didn’t place any orders for me. You appropriated something that is not yours”, counters the writer.

“Even if I did it, it was unintentionally, unplanned and… Telling the truth now is going to destroy my life. Whereas… If you accept that as a kind of compensation, of recognition, your life could get better, Janine. Is very. Besides, it’s not just that. I commit to, more than help you, I arrange your”, promises Barbara.

With information from the O Globo portal.

